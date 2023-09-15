Danilo Petrucci stays with Barni Ducati for 2024 WorldSBK season

Convinced he can achieve his dream of becoming a WorldSBK and MotoGP race winner, Petrucci will attempt to do so aboard the Panigale V4 R once again.

After a tough start to the season, Petrucci has not only been one of the best independent riders, but one of the best in the series.

The Italian has not finished outside the top ten in any of his last 11 races, while he’s also claimed all four of his podiums during the time.

One of the major reasons Petrucci wanted to stay in WorldSBK is so that he can add his name to a very short list of riders that have won in MotoGP and Superbike.

Speaking about his new deal, Petrucci said: "I’m so happy. This year was a big challenge for me to race in a World Championship again, at the highest level.

"It was tough at the beginning. I was not sure whether it was a good move to come here but then, after a few races, we found a good feeling with the team and we had some good results.

"Both sides, me and Barni, want to go again for another year with an even better bike and more support from Ducati and, especially, more experience with this bike, the tyre and this team.

"We are aiming for a big, big challenge. I think it’s possible to step on the podium as many times as possible at the end of the season.

"I can’t wait to finish this season and start the new one with a lot of challenges. It’s important to always be there, like we are doing this season in the second part."

Petrucci was on course for three top five finishes in Magny-Cours before a gearbox sensor issue dropped him to seventh.

But the charismatic Italian knows he’s on the right trend and that ‘we are just missing a small step’ to be at the front consistently.

Petrucci added: "We are always in the top five so it’s good. We are missing just a small step to be consistently in the middle to fight with the ‘Titanic Trio’.

"I’m convinced that, with one more full year of experience, we can do even better next year. I want to score a win because it’s my biggest challenge.

"It’s my dream to become one of the riders who has won a race in MotoGP and WorldSBK."