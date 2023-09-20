Scott Redding moves to Bonovo Action BMW for 2024 WorldSBK season

After the German manufacturer signed Toprak Razgatlioglu, it was expected that either Redding and Michael Van Der Mark would lose their seat, and as expected the latter has been retained alongside Razgatlioglu.

Van Der Mark will partner Razgatlioglu for the second time after already being teammates at Yamaha.

Speaking about BMW’s confirmed line-up, which includes Redding alongside Garrett Gerloff at Bonovo, Director of BMW Motorrad Dr, Markus Schramm said: "Four great BMW Motorrad factory riders in our two strong BMW teams – with this new allocation, we are set up superbly for the WorldSBK season 2024.

"Scott Redding is a great racer and we appreciate that he is staying true to our BMW Motorrad World Superbike project by bringing his skills to bear in the Bonovo Action BMW team.

"His experience, speed and expertise in particular, will be a key component as we optimise our collective goals together with Garrett Gerloff and the whole team.

"The addition of Toprak Razgatlioglu allows us to distribute our factory riders perfectly across our two competitive teams.

"Together with Michael van der Mark in the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, we have the ideal line-up for the overall project."

Redding’s demotion to Bonovo won’t have any effect on the machinery he uses as he will again be on a full factory bike.

The confirmed 2024 line-up also means Loris Baz is the rider currently without a team for next season.