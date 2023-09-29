"I’ll stay with Honda” - but Iker Lecuona leaves doors open to MotoGP or WSBK

Lecuona looks set to stay with Honda in WorldSBK so long as Marc Marquez doesn’t make a sensational switch to Ducati in MotoGP.

If that does happen however, then Lecuona could be drafted into LCR Honda which would then give the Japanese manufacturer food for thought as it pertains to its Superbike line-up.

Regardless of what happens with Marquez, Lecuona has since admitted after Aragon that his future will be with Honda.

Speaking about his future and his 2023 season ahead of this weekend’s penultimate round, Lecuona said: "After Aragon, I am really happy and I say the same to my manager when we travelled to Valencia. I needed one weekend like that.

"I’ve struggled a lot all season, with many crashes and many things that I don’t understand well. The best race was the first one in Australia and until this moment, I struggled every weekend and I can’t enjoy it.

"We had something different on the bike at Aragon and after this weekend, with three top ten finishes and two top six results, I’m really satisfied. It was a motivation for me.

"About my future, we need to wait. I’m happy here and I can say I’ll stay with Honda but we will see when we can say something.

"I understand that I can put my mind to the things that I can manage. Things I can’t manage, like a third person, I can’t do anything."

A rider who could replace Lecuona at Honda should he move to MotoGP is Michael Rinaldi, who did his chances of securing a factory seat no harm when he won his first race of the year at Aragon.

Riding with no pressure, Rinaldi took advantage of Alvaro Bautista’s Race 1 error before making back-to-back overtakes on Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

"The pressure being off is an important fact and it helped to ride in a more relaxed way, thinking to ride the bike and nothing else," added Rinaldi.

"I feel great; I’ll try my best from Friday morning to have a good weekend and challenge for the podium.

"We know that in the last seasons, the top three – Jonny, Toprak and Alvaro – are making the difference, as they’re tough riders to beat. To be the only one in two years who has been able to do that is something incredible.

"I want to join the titanic trio, so I think we need to work even harder and I’m looking forward to having a seat next year to beat them again.

"Making good results helps but there’s no right decision yet about 2024 because there are details not depending on me. I want to have a good opportunity but also a good proposal.

"I’m at a point in my career where I can’t ride a bike just for fun or just for money. I need a good background, results and support from the manufacturer, as I’m not 19-years-old anymore, so I need a big project. I’d like a two-year project but not just a move because I need a seat."