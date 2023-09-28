With just two rounds to go and 47 points separating the two rivals, Razgatlioglu cannot afford to lose any more points.

In fact, the Yamaha rider needs to realistically outscore Bautista in all three races this weekend, and even then the 2021 champion could be relying on a mistake at the final round.

Usually a contender at a circuit that’s one of his favourites, Razgatlioglu said this heading into the Portimao round: "I have very good memories here, especially last year. I had a big fight with Alvaro in the Superpole Race.

"I hope we are fighting with him because it’s one of my favourite tracks. I’m strong here, also Jonny’s very strong.

"Alvaro, every track we go to, is very strong and we’re fighting together. I’m taking a lot of risks because it looks like I’m now in second position but, if I win all the races and he’s second, he’s again World Champion.

"I always need more. I’m only looking at winning the races. Maybe he makes some mistakes and the Championship changes again. I’m just focused on my race, trying to win again.

"A hat-trick won’t be easy because Alvaro is very strong. Jonny’s very strong and my teammate is getting strong. This weekend I will try the jump, especially at the end of FP1. We will see how many metres I jump!"

What could give Razgatlioglu hope is the fact Bautista has been mistake-prone in recent races.

Errors in Imola, Magny-Cours and Aragon have allowed Razgatlioglu to claw back significant points, but for the Ducati rider, stopping that trend is his main aim at Portimao.

Winner of both Sunday races at his home round last weekend, Bautista said: "The title isn’t 100% dependent on my side, so I’m not thinking about that.

"I just want to focus on myself and try to get the maximum in all conditions. It’ll be a tough weekend because it’ll be hot.

"It’s better to think about the important things, the weekend and managing all three days, than the other things.

"Best way to enjoy the moment and not feel more pressure. I’m not a big fan of combinations or statistics or records, I just think about the present.

"I know if I do my best, it’ll be a good weekend. In the end, crashes or technical problems are part of the game.

"You prefer to not have it but it’s a possibility for all the riders in all races. I hope to not make more mistakes like on Saturday at Aragon, but it’s part of the game."