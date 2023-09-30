Bassani, 24, gets his factory chance after spending three seasons with the Motocorsa Ducati team.

The Italian is currently on course for his best WorldSBK campaign, holding fifth in the world championship, as the top satellite rider.

Bassani, who has six podiums to his credit but is still seeking a debut win, will partner Alex Lowes on the Ninja ZX-10RRs at Team Green.

“I'm really happy for the important opportunity that Kawasaki is offering me," Bassani said. "I will give the best of myself on and off the track to achieve the best possible results, hoping to give all the Kawasaki fans great emotions and satisfaction!

"I want to thank my family for the sacrifices made and Lorenzo Mauri for the path we have taken together which has allowed me to stand out in recent years. See you soon on the track.”

After nine seasons at Kawasaki, Rea is switching to Yamaha next season, taking over the R1 of BMW-bound Toprak Razgatlioglu.

“Our 2024 strategy was set months ago, but Rea's move made us rethink the organisational logic at KRT," added team manager Guim Roda. "We spoke internally with KMC and the decision was to take a younger rider with the potential to win races and who knew how to take advantage of all the KRT experience.

"His image is fresh, sincere, fun and has a lot of potential to represent Kawasaki's image in the world. Alex Lowes will now need to apply all of his experience, while Axel will have a bit of time to learn."

Shigemi Tanaka, General Manager of Marketing and Sales at Kawasaki Motors Corporation, spoke of a new chapter starting for the team:

“Our WorldSBK racing project has achieved multiple manufacturer and rider World Championships in recent years; first with Tom Sykes and then thanks to Jonathan Rea. The news that Jonathan will move elsewhere in 2024 signifies the end of one incredible chapter and the beginning of another in Kawasaki’s illustrious racing history.

"The global Kawasaki family welcomes the news that Axel Bassani joins the KRT racing project for the coming season and we are confident that, in partnership with Alex Lowes, we will once again field two exciting and success-hungry riders on our iconic Ninja machinery in the 2024 WorldSBK Championship."