With the Italian outfit for three seasons, Bassani is set to leave in order to join Kawasaki as the replacement for Jonathan Rea.

Bassani, who is a multiple podium finisher in WorldSBK, is currently fifth in the standings and looks set to finish as the top independent rider for the second consecutive year.

"It was a very painful decision for me to leave Motocorsa which was like a family to me, but it was right to try this experience," said Bassani. "I would like to thank everyone, absolutely everyone on the Motocorsa staff who collaborated with me in this professional experience.

"A special thank you that I truly give from the heart goes to Lorenzo Mauri who believed in me from the first second and thanks to his intuition we managed to bring the team to the position it currently finds itself in.

"The entire Motocorsa Racing family will always remain part of my heart."

After being snubbed by Ducati when it came to the factory seat alongside Alvaro Bautista, Bassani’s hopes of becoming a factory rider looked slim before Rea announced his surprise move to Yamaha for 2024.

Bassani’s departure now means one of the best packages on the grid is available, with Michael Rinaldi already being touted as a potential option.

Speaking about Bassani’s exit and the team's plans for 2024, Lorenzo Mauri said: "I am happy for Axel in a factory team as his and our growth has been repaid. He'll be for always in our hearts. The best memory is the Independent title at Mandalika; some years ago, I wanted to reach a goal like this.

"For 2024, lots of riders have knocked on our door and it’s a very difficult choice. In these past months, we have gone from ten to two possible riders now.

"There are two non-Italian riders and probably, we'll have a test day with each of them to understand their feelings and work method.

"They are young, both different challenges, I believe in both challenges and now there is a 50%-50% situation. I can't mention names.

"The aim is to win the title with Axel as Best Independent, staying calm and focused but I hope to also win the Independent Teams’ title. I like impossible challenges a lot but it's not over. Let's try although we have just one bike."