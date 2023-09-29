2023 Portimao World Superbike - Friday Practice Results
Results from Free Practice 1, round 11 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Portimao, Portugal.
After going out on circuit together, Toprak Razgatlioglu was the early pacesetter ahead of Jonathan Rea.
The pair then swapped track position but it didn’t stop Razgatlioglu from continuing to lead the way.
- "I’ll stay with Honda” - but Iker Lecuona leaves doors open to MotoGP or WSBK
- Rea: “It seems to be going against Bautista right now, all for him to lose”
As lap times improved Alvaro Bautista managed to bring himself into contention as he went second - 0.022s behind Razgatlioglu.
With 15 minutes gone Bautista then overhauled Razgatlioglu after setting a time of 1:41.324s.
Remy Gardner had to make a swift return to pit lane after his exhaust came loose and began dragging across the circuit.
After threatening to go fastest on two occasions, Rea slotted into second place behind Bautista who’s top time was proving difficult to beat.
Rea was then close to getting the better of Bautista for a third consecutive lap, while Razgatlioglu also started to challenge the world champion.
Bautista then improved and as a result pulled clear by over two tenths, with most of his advantage coming in the final sector.
A big lap came at the end of FP1 from Garrett Gerloff as he moved clear of Bautista by nearly half a second.
|2023 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|1:40.763s
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.433s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.631s
|4
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.656s
|5
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.717s
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.732s
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.800s
|8
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.945s
|9
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.986s
|10
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.021s
|11
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.215s
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.261s
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.338s
|14
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.352s
|15
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.391s
|16
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.391s
|17
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.438s
|18
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.606s
|19
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.019s
|20
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.242s
|21
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+2.613s
|22
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+2.819s
|23
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.978s
|24
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.040s
|25
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+5.683s
Portimao World Superbike Records
Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
After missing the Aragon round, Alex Lowes made his return to action for the factory Kawasaki team.
Portimao weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday
Free Practice 1 - 10:30am
Free Practice 2 - 15:00pm
Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 09:00am
Superpole - 10:10am
Race 1 - 14:00pm
Sunday
Warm-up - 09:00am
Superpole Race - 11:00am
Race 2 - 14:00pm