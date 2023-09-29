2023 Portimao World Superbike - Friday Practice Results

After going out on circuit together, Toprak Razgatlioglu was the early pacesetter ahead of Jonathan Rea.

The pair then swapped track position but it didn’t stop Razgatlioglu from continuing to lead the way.

As lap times improved Alvaro Bautista managed to bring himself into contention as he went second - 0.022s behind Razgatlioglu.

With 15 minutes gone Bautista then overhauled Razgatlioglu after setting a time of 1:41.324s.

Remy Gardner had to make a swift return to pit lane after his exhaust came loose and began dragging across the circuit.

After threatening to go fastest on two occasions, Rea slotted into second place behind Bautista who’s top time was proving difficult to beat.

Rea was then close to getting the better of Bautista for a third consecutive lap, while Razgatlioglu also started to challenge the world champion.

Bautista then improved and as a result pulled clear by over two tenths, with most of his advantage coming in the final sector.

A big lap came at the end of FP1 from Garrett Gerloff as he moved clear of Bautista by nearly half a second.

2023 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW 1:40.763s 2 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.433s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.631s 4 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.656s 5 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.717s 6 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.732s 7 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.800s 8 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.945s 9 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.986s 10 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.021s 11 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.215s 12 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.261s 13 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.338s 14 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.352s 15 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.391s 16 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.391s 17 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.438s 18 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.606s 19 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.019s 20 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.242s 21 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +2.613s 22 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +2.819s 23 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +2.978s 24 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +3.040s 25 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +5.683s

Portimao World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

After missing the Aragon round, Alex Lowes made his return to action for the factory Kawasaki team.

Portimao weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 10:30am

Free Practice 2 - 15:00pm

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 09:00am

Superpole - 10:10am

Race 1 - 14:00pm

Sunday

Warm-up - 09:00am

Superpole Race - 11:00am

Race 2 - 14:00pm