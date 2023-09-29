2023 Portimao World Superbike - Friday Practice Results

RobertJones's picture
29 Sep 2023
Garrett Gerloff, Aragon WorldSBK, 24 September

Results from Free Practice 1, round 11 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Portimao, Portugal.

After going out on circuit together, Toprak Razgatlioglu was the early pacesetter ahead of Jonathan Rea. 

The pair then swapped track position but it didn’t stop Razgatlioglu from continuing to lead the way.

As lap times improved Alvaro Bautista managed to bring himself into contention as he went second - 0.022s behind Razgatlioglu. 

With 15 minutes gone Bautista then overhauled Razgatlioglu after setting a time of 1:41.324s.

Remy Gardner had to make a swift return to pit lane after his exhaust came loose and began dragging across the circuit. 

After threatening to go fastest on two occasions, Rea slotted into second place behind Bautista who’s top time was proving difficult to beat.

Rea was then close to getting the better of Bautista for a third consecutive lap, while Razgatlioglu also started to challenge the world champion. 

Bautista then improved and as a result pulled clear by over two tenths, with most of his advantage coming in the final sector. 

A big lap came at the end of FP1 from Garrett Gerloff as he moved clear of Bautista by nearly half a second.

2023 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW1:40.763s
2Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.433s
3Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.631s
4Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.656s
5Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.717s
6Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.732s
7Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.800s
8Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.945s
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.986s
10Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.021s
11Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.215s
12Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.261s
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.338s
14Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.352s
15Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.391s
16Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.391s
17Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.438s
18Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.606s
19Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.019s
20Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.242s
21Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+2.613s
22Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+2.819s
23Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.978s
24Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+3.040s
25Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+5.683s

Portimao World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

After missing the Aragon round, Alex Lowes made his return to action for the factory Kawasaki team.

Portimao weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 10:30am

Free Practice 2 - 15:00pm

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 09:00am

Superpole - 10:10am

Race 1 - 14:00pm

Sunday 

Warm-up - 09:00am

Superpole Race - 11:00am 

Race 2 - 14:00pm