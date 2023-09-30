2023 Portimao World Superbike - Race (1) Results

A disastrous start for Jonathan Rea saw him go from pole to fourth before the six-time world champion clipped the rear of Alvaro Bautista which resulted in him dropping to P7.

Keen to put a Kawasaki back at the top of the field, Alex Lowes made a brave move on Toprak Razgatlioglu at the start of lap two, while Bautista also closed in due to the stunning straight-line speed of his Panigale V4 R.

Making his way back through the pack, Rea was back up to third at the end of lap three after back-to-back moves on Michael Van Der Mark and Bautista.

Rea and Bautista continued their squabble on lap four while Lowes went from first to fifth as Razgatlioglu regained the lead.

Bautista made his first attempt at taking the lead on lap six but Razgatlioglu held firm on the inside of turn one.

One lap later and Bautista made the move stick, however, Razgatlioglu produced a stunning move at turn five to respond.

Bautista then finally completed his overtake for the lead after moving past Razgatlioglu along the start-finish straight. Bautista then kept Razgatlioglu at bay by setting a new fastest lap with 12 to go.

Despite Bautista clearly having the faster bike, Razgatlioglu was keeping himself in contention due to riding one of the best races of 2023.

But with six laps to go Bautista finally broke clear by over a second as late race pace was again proving to be his biggest strength.

2023 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Race (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 20 Laps 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +2.098s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +6.790s 4 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +12.093s 5 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +13.148s 6 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +13.714s 7 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +14.171s 8 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +15.442s 9 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +17.792s 10 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +21.198s 11 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +21.723s 12 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +21.910s 13 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +23.381s 14 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +23.457s 15 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +29.872s 16 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +34.162s 17 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +36.702s 18 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +40.829s 19 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +46.446s 20 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +52.185s 21 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +53.598s 22 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +53.916s 23 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki 1'10.052s 24 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing DNF 25 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati DNF

Portimao World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Michael Rinaldi suffered an early retirement after running into technical issues.

Portimao weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 10:30am

Free Practice 2 - 15:00pm

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 09:00am

Superpole - 10:10am

Race 1 - 14:00pm

Sunday

Warm-up - 09:00am

Superpole Race - 11:00am

Race 2 - 14:00pm