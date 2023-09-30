2023 Portimao World Superbike - Race (1) Results

30 Sep 2023
Alvaro Bautista, Portuguese WorldSBK, 29 September

Results from Race 1, round 11 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Portimao, Portugal.

A disastrous start for Jonathan Rea saw him go from pole to fourth before the six-time world champion clipped the rear of Alvaro Bautista which resulted in him dropping to P7. 

Keen to put a Kawasaki back at the top of the field, Alex Lowes made a brave move on Toprak Razgatlioglu at the start of lap two, while Bautista also closed in due to the stunning straight-line speed of his Panigale V4 R. 

Making his way back through the pack, Rea was back up to third at the end of lap three after back-to-back moves on Michael Van Der Mark and Bautista. 

Rea and Bautista continued their squabble on lap four while Lowes went from first to fifth as Razgatlioglu regained the lead.

Bautista made his first attempt at taking the lead on lap six but Razgatlioglu held firm on the inside of turn one. 

One lap later and Bautista made the move stick, however, Razgatlioglu produced a stunning move at turn five to respond. 

Bautista then finally completed his overtake for the lead after moving past Razgatlioglu along the start-finish straight. Bautista then kept Razgatlioglu at bay by setting a new fastest lap with 12 to go.

Despite Bautista clearly having the faster bike, Razgatlioglu was keeping himself in contention due to riding one of the best races of 2023. 

But with six laps to go Bautista finally broke clear by over a second as late race pace was again proving to be his biggest strength. 

2023 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Race (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati20 Laps
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+2.098s
3Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+6.790s
4Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+12.093s
5Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+13.148s
6Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+13.714s
7Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+14.171s
8Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+15.442s
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+17.792s
10Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+21.198s
11Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+21.723s
12Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+21.910s
13Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+23.381s
14Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+23.457s
15Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+29.872s
16Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+34.162s
17Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+36.702s
18Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+40.829s
19Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+46.446s
20Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+52.185s
21Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+53.598s
22Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+53.916s
23Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki1'10.052s
24Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales RacingDNF
25Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing DucatiDNF

Portimao World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Michael Rinaldi suffered an early retirement after running into technical issues. 

Portimao weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 10:30am

Free Practice 2 - 15:00pm

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 09:00am

Superpole - 10:10am

Race 1 - 14:00pm

Sunday 

Warm-up - 09:00am

Superpole Race - 11:00am 

Race 2 - 14:00pm