2023 Portimao World Superbike - Race (1) Results
Results from Race 1, round 11 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Portimao, Portugal.
A disastrous start for Jonathan Rea saw him go from pole to fourth before the six-time world champion clipped the rear of Alvaro Bautista which resulted in him dropping to P7.
Keen to put a Kawasaki back at the top of the field, Alex Lowes made a brave move on Toprak Razgatlioglu at the start of lap two, while Bautista also closed in due to the stunning straight-line speed of his Panigale V4 R.
Making his way back through the pack, Rea was back up to third at the end of lap three after back-to-back moves on Michael Van Der Mark and Bautista.
Rea and Bautista continued their squabble on lap four while Lowes went from first to fifth as Razgatlioglu regained the lead.
Bautista made his first attempt at taking the lead on lap six but Razgatlioglu held firm on the inside of turn one.
One lap later and Bautista made the move stick, however, Razgatlioglu produced a stunning move at turn five to respond.
Bautista then finally completed his overtake for the lead after moving past Razgatlioglu along the start-finish straight. Bautista then kept Razgatlioglu at bay by setting a new fastest lap with 12 to go.
Despite Bautista clearly having the faster bike, Razgatlioglu was keeping himself in contention due to riding one of the best races of 2023.
But with six laps to go Bautista finally broke clear by over a second as late race pace was again proving to be his biggest strength.
|2023 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Race (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|20 Laps
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+2.098s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+6.790s
|4
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+12.093s
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+13.148s
|6
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+13.714s
|7
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+14.171s
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+15.442s
|9
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+17.792s
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+21.198s
|11
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+21.723s
|12
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+21.910s
|13
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+23.381s
|14
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+23.457s
|15
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+29.872s
|16
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+34.162s
|17
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+36.702s
|18
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+40.829s
|19
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+46.446s
|20
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+52.185s
|21
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+53.598s
|22
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+53.916s
|23
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|1'10.052s
|24
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|DNF
|25
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|DNF
Portimao World Superbike Records
Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Michael Rinaldi suffered an early retirement after running into technical issues.
