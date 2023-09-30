2023 Portimao World Superbike - Superpole Results
Results from Superpole, round 11 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Portimao, Portugal.
Philipp Oettl set his fastest lap of the weekend at the start of Superpole in order to go fastest ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista.
The German was then overhauled by both factory Kawasakis as Alex Lowes got the better of Jonathan Rea.
- 2023 Portimao World Superbike - Free Practice 3 Results
- Official: Kawasaki signs Axel Bassani for 2024
Bautista then moved up to third on his second lap, but the world champion had no answer for Lowes’ stunning effort.
Michael Van Der Mark was the leading BMW as his ended the opening stint in fourth place.
After electing for a completely different strategy to every other rider, Rea had the Portimao circuit to himself as he went out for a single flying lap.
And the six-time world champion made the most of it as he put himself into provisional pole.
There were late crashes for both Xavi Vierge and Alex Lowes, while Bautista dropped down the order after failing to improve.
|2023 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Superpole Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|1:39.620s
|2
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.142s
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.252s
|4
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.271s
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.353s
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.513s
|7
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.551s
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.578s
|9
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.587s
|10
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.642s
|11
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.761s
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.765s
|13
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.765s
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.833s
|15
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.853s
|16
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.974s
|17
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.052s
|18
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.527s
|19
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.666s
|20
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.134s
|21
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.275s
|22
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+2.501s
|23
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.678s
|24
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+2.934s
|25
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+4.015s
Portimao World Superbike Records
Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Axel Bassani has joined Kawasaki for the 2024 WorldSBK campaign, meaning Honda are the only manufacturer that's yet to confirm its plans.
Portimao weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday
Free Practice 1 - 10:30am
Free Practice 2 - 15:00pm
Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 09:00am
Superpole - 10:10am
Race 1 - 14:00pm
Sunday
Warm-up - 09:00am
Superpole Race - 11:00am
Race 2 - 14:00pm