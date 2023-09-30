2023 Portimao World Superbike - Superpole Results

30 Sep 2023
Jonathan Rea, Portuguese WorldSBK, 29 September

Results from Superpole, round 11 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Portimao, Portugal.

Philipp Oettl set his fastest lap of the weekend at the start of Superpole in order to go fastest ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista.

The German was then overhauled by both factory Kawasakis as Alex Lowes got the better of Jonathan Rea.

Bautista then moved up to third on his second lap, but the world champion had no answer for Lowes’ stunning effort. 

Michael Van Der Mark was the leading BMW as his ended the opening stint in fourth place.

After electing for a completely different strategy to every other rider, Rea had the Portimao circuit to himself as he went out for a single flying lap.

And the six-time world champion made the most of it as he put himself into provisional pole.

There were late crashes for both Xavi Vierge and Alex Lowes, while Bautista dropped down the order after failing to improve.

2023 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Superpole Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK1:39.620s
2Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.142s
3Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.252s
4Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.271s
5Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.353s
6Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.513s
7Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.551s
8Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.578s
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.587s
10Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+0.642s
11Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.761s
12Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.765s
13Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.765s
14Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.833s
15Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.853s
16Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+0.974s
17Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.052s
18Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.527s
19Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.666s
20Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.134s
21Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.275s
22Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+2.501s
23Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.678s
24Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+2.934s
25Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+4.015s

Portimao World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Axel Bassani has joined Kawasaki for the 2024 WorldSBK campaign, meaning Honda are the only manufacturer that's yet to confirm its plans. 

Portimao weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 10:30am

Free Practice 2 - 15:00pm

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 09:00am

Superpole - 10:10am

Race 1 - 14:00pm

Sunday 

Warm-up - 09:00am

Superpole Race - 11:00am 

Race 2 - 14:00pm