2023 Portimao World Superbike - Superpole Results

Philipp Oettl set his fastest lap of the weekend at the start of Superpole in order to go fastest ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista.

The German was then overhauled by both factory Kawasakis as Alex Lowes got the better of Jonathan Rea.

Bautista then moved up to third on his second lap, but the world champion had no answer for Lowes’ stunning effort.

Michael Van Der Mark was the leading BMW as his ended the opening stint in fourth place.

After electing for a completely different strategy to every other rider, Rea had the Portimao circuit to himself as he went out for a single flying lap.

And the six-time world champion made the most of it as he put himself into provisional pole.

There were late crashes for both Xavi Vierge and Alex Lowes, while Bautista dropped down the order after failing to improve.

2023 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Superpole Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 1:39.620s 2 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.142s 3 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.252s 4 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.271s 5 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.353s 6 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.513s 7 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.551s 8 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.578s 9 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.587s 10 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.642s 11 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.761s 12 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.765s 13 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.765s 14 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.833s 15 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.853s 16 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +0.974s 17 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.052s 18 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.527s 19 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.666s 20 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +2.134s 21 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.275s 22 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +2.501s 23 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.678s 24 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +2.934s 25 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +4.015s

Portimao World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

