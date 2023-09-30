2023 Portimao World Superbike - Free Practice 3 Results

RobertJones's picture
30 Sep 2023
Alvaro Bautista, Portuguese WorldSBK, 29 September

Results from Free Practice 3, round 11 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Portimao, Portugal.

Portimao specialist Jonathan Rea was the early pacesetter to begin FP3 before Alvaro Bautista, who was dominant in the second practice on Friday, took over to lead a Ducati 1-2 ahead of Danilo Petrucci.

A time of 1:41.250s was set by the reigning world champion which was a tenth quicker than Petrucci.

Bautista then broke into the 1m 40s barrier before Toprak Razgatlioglu joined him with a time that was +0.004s down on what the Spaniard acheived.

A technical issue saw Axel Bassani have to cut short his opening stint, which was even more bad news after limited running on Friday.

After regaining top spot from Rea, Bautista then set a blistering time of 1:40.483s in order to put four tenths between himself and the Kawasaki rider.

Garrett Gerloff then went even quicker than Bautista after electing to use the final few minutes as a qualifying simulation. 

The leaderboard then changed drastically as morning qualifying runs came in. Michael Rinaldi went top ahead of Philipp Oettl and Remy Gardner.

Bautista then regained top spot after becoming the first rider to break into the 1m 39s barrier this weekend.

2023 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:39.811s
2Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.296s
3Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+0.357s
4Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.490s
5Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.599s
6Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.604s
7Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.612s
8Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.640s
9Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.725s
10Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.795s
11Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.878s
12Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+0.888s
13Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.891s
14Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.020s
15Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.103s
16Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.130s
17Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.326s
18Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.817s
19Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.860s
20Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.289s
21Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.551s
22Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+2.878s
23Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+3.010s
24Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+3.477s
25Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+4.069s

Portimao World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

The big news from the Portimao World Superbike weekend is Kawasaki's signing of Axel Bassani from Motocorsa Ducati. 

Portimao weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 10:30am

Free Practice 2 - 15:00pm

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 09:00am

Superpole - 10:10am

Race 1 - 14:00pm

Sunday 

Warm-up - 09:00am

Superpole Race - 11:00am 

Race 2 - 14:00pm