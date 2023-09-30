2023 Portimao World Superbike - Free Practice 3 Results

Portimao specialist Jonathan Rea was the early pacesetter to begin FP3 before Alvaro Bautista, who was dominant in the second practice on Friday, took over to lead a Ducati 1-2 ahead of Danilo Petrucci.

A time of 1:41.250s was set by the reigning world champion which was a tenth quicker than Petrucci.

Bautista then broke into the 1m 40s barrier before Toprak Razgatlioglu joined him with a time that was +0.004s down on what the Spaniard acheived.

A technical issue saw Axel Bassani have to cut short his opening stint, which was even more bad news after limited running on Friday.

After regaining top spot from Rea, Bautista then set a blistering time of 1:40.483s in order to put four tenths between himself and the Kawasaki rider.

Garrett Gerloff then went even quicker than Bautista after electing to use the final few minutes as a qualifying simulation.

The leaderboard then changed drastically as morning qualifying runs came in. Michael Rinaldi went top ahead of Philipp Oettl and Remy Gardner.

Bautista then regained top spot after becoming the first rider to break into the 1m 39s barrier this weekend.

2023 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:39.811s 2 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.296s 3 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.357s 4 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.490s 5 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.599s 6 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.604s 7 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.612s 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.640s 9 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.725s 10 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.795s 11 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.878s 12 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +0.888s 13 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.891s 14 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.020s 15 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +1.103s 16 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.130s 17 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.326s 18 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.817s 19 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.860s 20 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +2.289s 21 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.551s 22 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +2.878s 23 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +3.010s 24 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +3.477s 25 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +4.069s

Portimao World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

The big news from the Portimao World Superbike weekend is Kawasaki's signing of Axel Bassani from Motocorsa Ducati.

Portimao weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 10:30am

Free Practice 2 - 15:00pm

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 09:00am

Superpole - 10:10am

Race 1 - 14:00pm

Sunday

Warm-up - 09:00am

Superpole Race - 11:00am

Race 2 - 14:00pm