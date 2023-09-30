2023 Portimao World Superbike - Free Practice 3 Results
Results from Free Practice 3, round 11 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Portimao, Portugal.
Portimao specialist Jonathan Rea was the early pacesetter to begin FP3 before Alvaro Bautista, who was dominant in the second practice on Friday, took over to lead a Ducati 1-2 ahead of Danilo Petrucci.
A time of 1:41.250s was set by the reigning world champion which was a tenth quicker than Petrucci.
Bautista then broke into the 1m 40s barrier before Toprak Razgatlioglu joined him with a time that was +0.004s down on what the Spaniard acheived.
A technical issue saw Axel Bassani have to cut short his opening stint, which was even more bad news after limited running on Friday.
After regaining top spot from Rea, Bautista then set a blistering time of 1:40.483s in order to put four tenths between himself and the Kawasaki rider.
Garrett Gerloff then went even quicker than Bautista after electing to use the final few minutes as a qualifying simulation.
The leaderboard then changed drastically as morning qualifying runs came in. Michael Rinaldi went top ahead of Philipp Oettl and Remy Gardner.
Bautista then regained top spot after becoming the first rider to break into the 1m 39s barrier this weekend.
|2023 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:39.811s
|2
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.296s
|3
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.357s
|4
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.490s
|5
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.599s
|6
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.604s
|7
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.612s
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.640s
|9
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.725s
|10
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.795s
|11
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.878s
|12
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.888s
|13
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.891s
|14
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.020s
|15
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.103s
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.130s
|17
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.326s
|18
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.817s
|19
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.860s
|20
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.289s
|21
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.551s
|22
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+2.878s
|23
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.010s
|24
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+3.477s
|25
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+4.069s
Portimao World Superbike Records
Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
The big news from the Portimao World Superbike weekend is Kawasaki's signing of Axel Bassani from Motocorsa Ducati.
Portimao weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday
Free Practice 1 - 10:30am
Free Practice 2 - 15:00pm
Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 09:00am
Superpole - 10:10am
Race 1 - 14:00pm
Sunday
Warm-up - 09:00am
Superpole Race - 11:00am
Race 2 - 14:00pm