After a brilliant start, Bautista’s title rival Toprak Razgatlioglu led into turn one before a fierce battle with the Ducati rider and Jonathan Rea.

Nearly four tenths down on Bautista in sector four throughout the weekend, Razgatlioglu was responding at every opportunity until Bautista finally put enough of a margin between himself and the Yamaha star.

Bautista’s race-winning overtake came at the third time of asking before eventually clearing off by two seconds.

“Today has been a really good day for Ducati because they have won the manufacturers title,” Bautista told WorldSBK.com. “I am so happy to be part of this success. Congrats to all of Ducati and all the people that are working really hard to have this achievement.

“I’m so happy, also for my side because today was a really hard day for me. In Superpole we made changes to the bike to make a bit more for the fast lap.

“But we did it incorrectly so I could not make a fast lap time. But in any case, I had confidence for the race.

“Track conditions were very tricky and the wind was not consistent. Not every lap was the same and it was quite difficult to understand and get the reference.

“At the beginning I really enjoyed the battle with Jonathan and Toprak. When I took the lead it was difficult to have the same pace as yesterday or this morning.

“Toprak was pushing a lot and I was looking at the gap and it was always the same. Congrats to him because he made a big improvement.”

Despite a heroic effort and one that again saw Razgatlioglu put his incredible talent on display, the Turkish rider had no answer for Bautista’s sustained pace.

Speaking after the race, Razgatlioglu said: “This morning, I didn’t use the SCX tyre, we just kept trying the SC0 tyre for the race as it’s always important.

“In Superpole, I did a good a lap time but it wasn’t enough and I was at my limit. We made a good start in the race and we fought a little bit with Alvaro, with a very strong pace.

“Every lap, I kept pushing a lot, more than 100%, to try to take the best position. At the final corner and on the straight, Alvaro was really strong but, in every corner, we were coming step by step but it’s not easy.

“In the last lap, I felt the rear tyres drop but I was waiting for Alvaro’s to do the same but his pace was very strong in the final laps.”