2024 WorldSBK undergoes slight change as season-finale at Jerez gets new date

The 2024 WorldSBK calendar has undergone a slight change but not to the number of rounds scheduled.

Jerez is the venue that will potentially decide the title, but it has been delayed by a week. Initially slated for October the 11-13, the Superbike seaosn will now end on October 18-20.

Phillip Island is set to begin the campaign before riders head to Barcelona for round two. That means no Indonesian round at Mandalika which has been scrapped for next season.

Mandalika had hosted WorldSBK since 2021 but only MotoGP will be heading there in 2024.

Assen then follows Barcelona before rounds in Misano, Donington Park and Most will conclude the first half of the season.

Portimao will be home to round seven before the first-ever Hungarian round at the new Balaton Park circuit.

Magny-Cours is then up next before the second of two new rounds as Cremona replaces Imola. Aragon is the penultimate round.

Full 2024 WorldSBK calendar

23rd – 25th February: Phillip Island, Australia

22nd – 24th March: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain

19th – 21st April: TT Circuit Assen, the Netherlands

14th – 16th June: Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, Italy

12th – 14th July: Donington Park, United Kingdom

19th – 21st July: Autodrom Most, Czech Republic

9th – 11st August: Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, Portugal

23rd – 25th August: Balaton Park Circuit, Hungary*

6th – 8th September: Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, France

20th – 22nd September: Cremona Circuit, Italy*

27th – 29th September: MotorLand Aragon, Spain

18th – 20th October: Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto

Balatan and Cremona rounds are subject to homologation.