Rea and Kawasaki is the most successful rider-team combination in WorldSBK history, after they amassed six championships together.

But they are entering their final round together this weekend at the 2023 finale in Jerez.

“I needed something new,” Rea told Motosprint.

“I felt too motivated and energised to quit, and at the same time I wanted a new challenge to face.

“It is difficult to describe the situation from the inside.

“I don't know if it's the end of an era, also because my name and that of Kawasaki will always be linked in some way.

“This is a great chapter in my life, which is now coming to an end.

“Kawasaki and I will be a bit like Rossi and Yamaha, from the point of view of the relationship over time."

Rea will join Yamaha, inheriting Toprak Razgatlıoglu’s seat, in 2024.

“I had many alternatives in mind, among the options there was also retirement,” Rea admitted.

“I had also thought about it in the past, for example after my first title: at the time, talking to some friends, I said 'I won a title, my life is complete'.

“Racing, though, is my passion and things go fast, so year after year I always thought about the next one, and now I'm still here.

“In 2023 things didn't start well, so I thought about retiring again, but the opportunity to change was more convincing."

Rea was asked if he will bring crew chief Pere Riba with him to Yamaha, but replied: "I don't know, for the moment I've only discussed my future."

Rea’s Kawasaki seat will go to Axel Bassani next season.

“I learned of his signature an hour before the release of the press release,” Rea said.

“For him this is a great chance, after all we are talking about an official team.

“We met that same evening in the Portimao paddock.

“I told him that he will be dealing with a group of wonderful people. He will also have a lot of work to do, that's for sure, but I wish him the best."