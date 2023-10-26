Rookies when they both joined the class, Lecuona and Vierge have endured an up-and-down start to their WorldSBK careers.

Both riders have stood on the podium since 2022, however, Honda’s slow progression along with the inexperienced of both riders has led to them struggling to compete at the very front.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi was available following his departure from Aruba.it Ducati, but the Japanese manufacturer has elected to stay put until the end of 2025.

“It’s good to have everything clear on the contract side because we must focus on the job ahead,” said Lecuona.

“I want to fight at the front and succeed, something HRC has always strived for in the racing field, but we must work hard to reach that level, so soon after the last round of the 2023 Championship we will turn our full attention to testing as we start to prepare for the new season, aiming to take a consistent step forward in terms of performance and results."

For Lecuona, staying in WorldSBK was not always a certainty after being linked with a move to LCR Honda.

But with Johann Zarco remaining at LCR and thus not moving up to Repsol Honda to replace Marc Marquez, Lecuona’s future became a lot clearer.

On the other side of the garage, Vierge had few options and so remaining with Honda was the Spaniard’s main goal.

Vierge said: “I’m happy to have renewed my contract with Team HRC for another two years. It’s every rider’s dream to be part of a HRC factory team and my feelings have only grown since my early days with the squad.

“It is a source of motivation to continue together, as I believe in the project, in myself, and in my team.

“Together we can accomplish our goal, which is to try to fight for the Championship as soon as possible. And so, we will continue to work as hard as we can in order to get there.”