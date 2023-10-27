The 2023 WorldSBK campaign closes out this weekend at Jerez but Razgatlioglu will have to wait until December to get his hands on the M 1000 RR.

Razgatlioglu secured a shock switch to BMW earlier this season, leaving Yamaha in a difficult position as they looked to replace arguably the best rider in WorldSBK.

The Pata Yamaha team eventually did so with six-time world champion Jonathan Rea, but that hasn’t stopped the Japanese brand from holding true to their agreement.

Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager Andrea Dosoli said: “As you know, it was our intention to go ahead with Toprak in the next years but he’s chosen something different and we fully respect that; Toprak is most probably the rider with the most brilliant future, considering his age and performance.

“There is a clear agreement in place until the end of November that I believe was clear to both of us to respect it.”

In terms of when exactly Razgatlioglu can test the BMW, his new team manager Shaun Muir said a one-day outing at Portimao on the 4th will be his debut.

That will then be followed by another two days of testing at Jerez for the 2021 world champion.

Muir added: “We asked for Toprak to test, but we must respect the contract that was signed back in the day and equally we’d probably ask to do the same.

“It’s just a shame that we couldn’t get him released to join that test like most of them are going to be here next Tuesday.

“That’s an opportunity missed; it’s a long four or five weeks where we don’t get any track action for Toprak, but it doesn’t mean nothing is happening behind the scenes for us to get the bike ready for him.

“We look forward to that first test in December. We’ve got December 4th at Portimao followed by another two days at Jerez.”