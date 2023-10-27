Rea began his journey with Kawasaki in 2015 and won six WorldSBK titles in succession, before losing out to Toprak Razgatlioglu in 2021.

A 13-time race winner in said season, Rea then saw his win total decrease to six as Alvaro Bautista joined the mix at the head of the field.

With Kawasaki continuing to lose ground compared to Ducati and Yamaha, Rea has endured his least successful season ever with the Japanese manufacturer in 2023, winning just one race so far.

But the Northern Irishman has still been a contender at times, especially in the Superpole Races and with the right package would be a favourite to win many more.

That’s exactly the opportunity he should have when he moves to Yamaha next season, but before that, Rea wants to end what is the most successful rider-team partnership ever in Superbikes on a ‘huge high’.

Rea said: “It feels really different, the whole approach to the weekend. We know it’s the final page of our huge chapter in my career and it feels like the perfect book-end here at Jerez, to finish the journey that started here in 2015 when I won my first World Championship.

“I’m excited to get stuck in to the weekend and try to build on the past weekends. We’ve been podium contenders from mid-season onwards.

“Podiums are the target but we’ll start tomorrow with Free Practice. I’m full of ambition to make myself and my team really proud.

“Ideally, it’d be that we go out on a huge high with a euphoric feeling. On my 2024 crew, I have total faith with those who I’ll work with and I’m quite excited too; it’s not very long to wait now.

With [the new] regulations, you have to take time to understand but what’s nice is that the Championship is working hard to make it sustainably competitive for everyone.”