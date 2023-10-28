2023 Jerez World Superbike - Superpole Results

Alvaro Bautista made it mission virtually impossible for Toprak Razagtiloglu with pole posituon as the Turkish rider could only manage seventh.

Alvaro Bautista has one hand on another world Superbike trophy after claiming pole in Jerez - his fourth of the season.

There was virtually no running in FP1 due to the weather so Razgatlioglu had begun the weekend ahead - on top with his FP2 time as Bautista slipped off.

Come Superpole it was a different story with the Aruba Ducati rider putitng down a statement of intent. Having already topped FP3 earlier on Saturday morning Bautista picked up where he left off, leaping up into the top spot once out on track, avoiding the damp spots on his qualifying tyres for a best of 1m 38.635s.

His tenth WSBK pole is also his fourth of the season, equalling the total of Razgatlioglu.

It was Dominique Aegerter who came closest to besting the Spaniard. His final run for GYTR GRT Yamaha took him to second, 0.210s behind Bautista, with the two riders behind the 2022 Supersport and MotoE champion incredibly close on times.

Alex Lowes popped up into second late on, improving from 14th for Kawasaki, beofre being shuffled back a spot.

Six time champion Jonathan Rea was one of a trio of riders who left for their final flying laps early, to avoid any yellow flag incidents, along with Scott Redding and Tito Rabat.

In good form, Rea gestured to invite Redding to follow. In provisional pole at the time, the Kawasaki rider improved his time to remain on top, taking Redding to third behind, but they perhaps went too soon as a flurry of better laps were incoming. The #45 will be the best placd BMW on the grid for the Rokit team.

Rea finished his final qualifying in green in fourth for Kawasaki.

Remy Gardner briefly got into second before he took found himself pushed back to fifth for GYTR GYT Yamaha.

Philipp Oettl also improved late on for sixth for Team GoEleven Ducati.

That saw Razgatlioglu left seventh as he pushed to the limit on the Yamaha but unable to find a reply when he needed it most to elongate his title hopes over 0.5s slower at the chequered flag.

After his huge Friday fall Garrett Gerloff reset himself and came back for ninth for Bonovo Action BMW. Andrea Locatelli completed the top ten times for Pata Yamaha.

2023 World Superbike Jerez, Spain - Superpole Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1m 38.635s 2 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.210s 3 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.270s 4 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.272s 5 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.326s 6 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.456s 7 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.516s 8 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.529s 9 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.555s 10 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.665s 11 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.683s 12 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.750s 13 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.844s 14 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.113s 15 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.139s 16 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.157s 17 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.592s 18 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.752s 19 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.783s 20 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +2.492s 21 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.596s 22 Leandro Mercado ARG PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.852s 23 Florian Alt GER Team HRC +3.045s 24 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +3.379s

Leandro Mercado (22nd) made a surprise late addition, joining the Petronas MIE Racing Honda Team as a late replacement for Eric Granado, who has lack of movement in his wrist after picking up a bone infection after his latest exit.

Jerez World Superbike Records:

Fastest lap: Alvaro Bautista (Ducati, 2019) 1m 39.004s

There was no race at Jerez in 2022

2021 results:

Superpole - Toprak Razgatlioglu

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu

Superpole Race - Cancelled

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu

Last Round:

Superpole - Jonathan Rea

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista

Remaining Schedule (UK Time):

Saturday

Race 1 - 13.00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08.00

Superpole Race - 10.00

Race 2 - 13.00