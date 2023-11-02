Official: Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin join WorldSBK with Honda

They both raced for the team in WorldSSP this year but will step up next season.

Mackenzie said: “I’m very happy to step up to World Superbike, as it’s been a dream of mine for a long time.

"I’ve got a lot of experience in the British Superbike championship, albeit with a different manufacturer, and it’s been good to test the MIE Superbike already this year at Misano.

"I also completed two tests with HRC at Suzuka to better understand the CBR1000RR-R, and then doing the Suzuka race on another Honda was also very important of course. So, it’s good to have already had a taste of the Honda Superbike and it’s great that the agreement for next season is now in place. I’m really looking forward to this new challenge and thank both PETRONAS and the PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team.”

Norrodin said: “First of all, I want to say a big thank you to Midori Moriwaki, to PETRONAS and to Honda.

"It’s a big decision to jump to World Superbike but it’s a great opportunity for me and something I’ve wanted for a long time. We know that the Championship will be even more competitive next season and so it will be a big challenge, but I also know that I’ll be able to learn and develop so much by taking part.

"To represent PETRONAS and my country, Malaysia, is a real honour, and I’m truly grateful for this chance. I’ll now focus on training harder than ever to prepare for what I know will be a tough but very stimulating year. I’m very happy and excited for the future.”

Team Owner Midori Moriwaki said: “I’m very happy to be able to announce that both Adam Norrodin and Tarran Mackenzie will remain part of the PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team family and will step up to the WorldSBK category, in line with our project to help young riders develop on the international racing stage.

"Two very fast and talented young riders, they are committed to the task and ready to fight on every occasion. They have already demonstrated this in WorldSSP, with Tarran scoring the team its first win and Adam always battling hard to achieve the strongest possible results, with a best of P5, in what is a very competitive championship. They will undoubtedly provide a boost to our WorldSBK project.”