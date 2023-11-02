Andrea Iannone's warning after impressive test: “We have really big ambitions"

Andrea Iannone issues warning after impressive WorldSBK test: “We have really big ambitions”
Andrea Iannone ominously ended the second WorldSBK test day at Jerez fifth-fastest.
The Maniac was making his first on-track appearance since confirming that he will join GoEleven Ducati in 2024, when his four-year doping ban is over.
He tested his Ducati on Tuesday and Wednesday - running inside the top three for much of Wednesday, before ending in P5 with a top time of 1’39.335s.
“We have really big ambitions,” he warned his rivals about his return.
“I want to come back, but I want to try to come back at a high level.
“I want to achieve these results and I want to try to arrive at the top.
“In any case, I know it’s really difficult because the level is really high. “Everybody is close but, I think, for us and the first test, it’s difficult to achieve a little bit more.
“The bike impressed me on the positive side, and also the tyres.
“They’re friendly. You felt where the limits of the tyres are and the bike and I think this is a good point.”
The enthusiastic Iannone was first on track on Wednesday and, although he was initially denied by wet weather, he eventually completed 69 laps.
In a six-hour testing session, Iannone also tried Pirelli’s SCQ tyre.
“It was really fun, I enjoyed [Wednesday] a lot,” he reacted.
“My feeling with the bike improved exit by exit and run by run.
“It’s really interesting because I’m a little bit surprised about the result, also the feeling with the tyre and everything.
“We have a lot of work in front of us, but we start from a really good point. It’s good.”