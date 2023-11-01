The test was notable for Jonathan Rea, among others, hopping on their 2024 bike and joining their new teams.

GYTR GRT Yamaha rider Gardner was impressed by Pata Yamaha’s new recruit.

“Jonny surprised me with how fast he got on with the bike,” Gardner said.

“That shows the experience he has. I’m really excited to see what Jonny can bring to the table and help develop the bike, and also for me to learn off Jonny.

“With so much experience, you can always learn something. Really great to have Jonny with Yamaha.”

Gardner was nearly three-tenths clear of the second-fastest rider on Wednesday.

His 1’38.448s lap would have been enough to claim pole position for the recent race at the same track.

He reacted: “It’s been a positive test. The pace has been really good over the two days, with the race tyre and obviously today, at the end, we put in two SCQs and did a really great lap time.

“There was a little bit more I could’ve done.

“I made a few mistakes on that lap but quite happy with the two days went. It wasn’t a perfect lap, but it wasn’t bad.

“More than the lap, I’m happy with the improvements we’ve made over the two days with what Yamaha have brought.”