Alvaro Bautista’s intriguing verdict on testing new WorldSBK regulations

The WorldSBK champion was ninth-fastest but was preoccupied with adding weight to his Panigale V4 R.

Among the new rules to be introduced for next season is a minimum weight for rider and bike combined.

“Today, we were focused on the 2024 regulations especially with the weight,” Bautista said after Wednesday’s test.

“We tried many solutions with the weight. Putting some weight on some areas of the bike, also trying inside the engine, and did many tests to understand how the bike’s working.

“It’s not easy because when the bike’s working well, if you add 7kg, the bike feels different especially in the fast corners.

“We made some distribution to have more data and we got that data for this winter to try to work and try to see what could be the base for starting 2024.”

Asked where the difference was coming from, Bautista said: “I didn’t feel a difference on acceleration, I think it’s more the inertia I feel on the fast corners.

“Especially here at Jerez, the fast sector, I felt it was more difficult.

“But on acceleration, there’s not a big difference.

“Also under braking, there’s maybe more inertia to stop the bike but, for me, I struggled more in the fast corners.

“At the moment, there are no updates from Ducati. We are focusing on this.

“They now have a lot of data from today and they have to analyse and play with the setup of the bike.

“We didn’t touch anything on the bike, just put the weight and changed the area where we put the weight.

“Now we have to start to think about the setup to have a better feeling with the bike.”

Bautista’s best lap on Wednesday was 1’39.362s, 1.5s slower than pace-setter Remy Gardner.