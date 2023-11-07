Philipp Oettl joins GMT94 Yamaha for 2024 WorldSBK campaign

Oettl, who lost his GoEleven Ducati ride to Andrea Iannone, had voiced concerns when it came to remaining in WorldSBK.

The German admitted after the final round in Jerez that a return to WorldSSP was possible, whilst also eyeing up opportunities elsewhere.

But Oettl has instead been signed to replace Lorenzo Baldassarri who struggled throughout his rookie season.

“I am very happy to join GMT94 for the 2024 season,” said Oettl. “Christophe and his team have been working at a very high level for decades and I am honoured to be able to join the team.

“During the last events of the 2023 season, I took a step forward and I would like to continue it next year too.

“Of course, it’s a difficult goal, but I will prepare well during the winter holidays to be ready for the first tests. I can’t wait to meet the team and start working.”

The addition of Oettl means Yamaha have secured five out of six seats, with only the Motoxracing team yet to confirm their plans.

Team Manager Christophe Guyot added: “Grand Prix winner in Moto3 with a total of three podiums in the category, Philipp Oettl made his debut in the WorldSSP in 2020.

“After achieving 11 podiums, he reached WorldSBK in 2022. In 2023, he demonstrated his speed finishing fifth in Australia and six times in the top seven.

“We hope to finish in the top 10 next season, we will help Philipp achieve his goals as a rider.”