The same outfit that both riders competed with in WordSSP, Mackenzie and Norrodin have replaced Hafizh Syahrin and Eric Granado, both of whom are without a seat for 2024.

“I’m very happy to step up to World Superbike, as it’s been a dream of mine for a long time,” said former British Superbike champion Mackenzie.

“I’ve got a lot of experience in the British Superbike championship, albeit with a different manufacturer, and it’s been good to test the MIE Superbike already this year at Misano.

“I also completed two tests with HRC at Suzuka to better understand the CBR1000RR-R, and then doing the Suzuka race on another Honda was also very important of course.

“So, it’s good to have already had a taste of the Honda Superbike and it’s great that the agreement for next season is now in place.

“I’m really looking forward to this new challenge and thank both PETRONAS and the PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team.”

Unlike Mackenzie, Norrodin is a true rookie after making his debut at the Jerez test last week.

The Malaysian rider, formerly of the Moto3 and Moto2 world championship, was 20th in the Supersport standings after scoring just 20 points.

“First of all, I want to say a big thank you to Midori Moriwaki, to PETRONAS and to Honda,” said Norrodin.

“It’s a big decision to jump to World Superbike but it’s a great opportunity for me and something I’ve wanted for a long time.

“We know that the championship will be even more competitive next season and so it will be a big challenge, but I also know that I’ll be able to learn and develop so much by taking part.

“To represent PETRONAS and my country, Malaysia, is a real honour, and I’m truly grateful for this chance.

“I’ll now focus on training harder than ever to prepare for what I know will be a tough but very stimulating year. I’m very happy and excited for the future.”