The Australian squeezed into the top ten during his rookie season after a very strong end to the campaign.

Gardner was only outside the top ten in two of the last ten races, which included two fourth place results at Portimao and Jerez.

Gardner then followed that up by topping the post-season Jerez test ahead of rookie Nicolo Bulega.

“It was a great test,” Gardner told WorldSBK.com. “Great way to end the season. It hadn’t been the easiest season so to end on a high was very positive.

“The pace with the race tyre was really good and also with the qualifying tyre it was a great lap.

“Still had a bit more that was left on the table. I could have perfected the lap a little bit more but was happy with the way we ended. The new parts seemed to be working really well.

“There’s a little bit more edge grip and easier to keep a bit more corner speed. You can open the throttle a bit earlier. For me it was easier to keep the rhythm that way.”

Gardner had a stronger end to the season than team-mate Dominique Aegerter, however, a return to form at the final round allowed Aegerter to hold off Gardner for P8 in the standings.

Seven points separated the two Yamaha riders, but Gardner is looking to take his challenge higher up the standings in 2024.

Gardner added: “We finished top ten in the championship so obviously, the next step would be to fight for the top five in the championship next year.

“If we have a little bit of luck on our side and work quite well I think it’s achievable.”