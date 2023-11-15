Razgatlioglu, like Jonathan Rea has made a huge move by going from Yamaha to BMW - Rea has stepped in to replace the Turkish sensation after nine years with Kawasaki.

BMW have not been able to consistently fight at the front since returning to the series with a full factory project in 2019.

But the addition of Razgatlioglu should help tremendously with that, although Dovizioso still feels it will take a year or two.

Speaking about the epic racing between Razgatliolu and Alvaro Bautista towards the end of last season, and the big rider shake up, Dovizioso told WorldSBK.com: “It was very strange and weird because to see two opposite riders battling, it was very difficult. Opposite because the bikes were very different, and the riding style was very different.

“So, to see that battle was very strange in my opinion. The battle was between two big talents. It was nice. I’m happy for Alvaro because I know him very well, how good he is, and I think he’s been one of the top riders in MotoGP with his riding style.

“I’ve never battled with Toprak, but I think he’s so talented. I like him as a person. I don’t know a lot about him, but I spoke with him, and he seems like a nice person.

“I think, with BMW, in two years, Toprak can change the situation a bit and become competitive with BMW. I want to Rea do well with Yamaha.

“I don’t know if Jerez was a real test because Yamaha did very well during the round. I don’t know if that bike works well at that track.

“I think he has to try it at a different track to understand the real potential of the Yamaha. I think they have to work a bit to really step up and battle with Ducati.”

Rea didn’t have ‘the feeling anymore’ with Kawasaki - Dovizioso

While the departure from Kawasaki came to a shock for many, Dovizioso was not surprised by Rea’s decision after seeing him slip to third in the pecking order.

That was the case both individually but also as a manufacturer, as Kawasaki clearly lost out to Ducati and Yamaha in terms of performance.

But there’s no doubt that Rea still has the ability to fight for wins and a championship, which is why Dovizioso said he had to make the move.

“They have to do this,” began the former MotoGP race winner. “Rea with Kawasaki, there wasn’t the feeling anymore. I don’t know how competitive the bike is, but the feeling wasn’t that good like in the past for Rea to battle for the Championship, so he needed a change.

“Even with Toprak, I think the situation was comfortable at Yamaha but, with him, he needed to change because he needed a bit more support.

“I don’t know if BMW will be good enough to really step up and fight for the Championship, but they have a good organisation to push.

“If it works, I don’t know. We will see in the future. The change has been good for everybody.”