Iker Lecuona to be partnered by ex-MotoGP crew chief Tom Jojic in 2024

Jojic is the former crew chief to Kenny Roberts Jr, Hiroshi Aoyama and Bradley Smith, but will switch to WorldSBK next year.

Xavi Vierge will continue to work with Gorka Segura, but for Lecuona it’s the first change of crew chief since he joined the Superbike class in 2022.

Along with his previous crew chief roles, Jojic has been apart of two constructors’ championships in Moto3 with KTM, as well as the riders’ championship.

Jojic’s experience doesn’t just stop on the two-wheels side of motorsport, as he was also and electronics design engineer for the BAR Honda F1 team.

Speaking about the team’s new acquisition, Team Principal of the factory Honda team, Leon Camier, said: “The decision was made; we felt that Tom could add a lot of experience with his background in development and engineering.

“It’s something we felt like we needed. Basically, I know some people that worked with Tom before and he had some really, really good references and we felt he’d be a super good fit for taking the project another step further.

“First impressions are really good and what we’re hoping for.”