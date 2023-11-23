Lowes completed day-one of the Jerez WorldSBK test alongside Bassani, working on electronics, rpm and suspension parts.

The British rider was hit by several injuries last season, which as a result, led to him finishing way down the order in the championship standings.

But now the team leader after Jonathan Rea’s departure, Lowes has been feeling good in his new position, which includes working with Rea’s former crew chief Pere Riba.

“We were working on some electronics, the RPM that we can use in 2024 and some suspension modifications from Showa,” Lowes told WorldSBK.com.

“We also had a chassis balance change from what I was using, something similar to what Jonny was using with some ideas from Pere.

“It’s really good working with him; obviously, he has a lot of experience working with Jonathan but also from when he was a rider himself, so I feel like he understands me quite well already and I’m really enjoying working with the new guys in the team.”

Talking about his team-mate Bassani, Lowes was quick to praise the Italian who is heading into his first season as an official factory rider.

Previously with Motocorsa Ducati, Bassani has big shoes to fill with six-time champion Rea having departed for Yamaha, but Lowes says he’s adapting well.

Lowes added: “Axel is doing a good job but obviously, he has a lot more work to do than when he was testing with the Independent team but it’s great to have him with us.

“For day two, long runs and putting everything together before we go into the winter with everything we found at the last test but also on day one this week, to see what else we need to really work on before the January tests and next season.”