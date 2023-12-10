The ‘Maniac’ is returning to world championship racing for the first time in four years following his doping ban.

After signing with the GoEleven Ducati team, Iannone will be aboard the most prolific bike on the grid.

Alvaro Bautista has won the last two titles aboard the Panigale V4 R, while Michael Ruben Rinaldi has also enjoyed success in the form of race wins and podiums.

But speaking about Iannone and what he could achieve, Pedrosa told WorldSBK.com: “We’ll see how he goes! Racing with Ducati, he will have a good chance to race at the front and race for victories.

“However, long-term, I don’t know if can be ready to fight for the championship because he’s been away for a long time.

“I think he has the capabilities and the speed to be up front, fighting for victory.”

Staying on the topic of Ducati, Pedrosa also spoke about Bautista and how the minimum bike/rider weight could play a role in 2024.

Pedrosa added: “We must add to this that there’s the rule change. For Alvaro, he’ll need to ride with a heavier bike than usual.

“Let’s see how that plays out on track. I think the engine is strong but at the same time, when you change the rules so drastically with added weight, it’ll play a big part.

“Let’s see how the Ducati guys handle this, to try and make the bike work in the same way as before.”