Like factory Honda riders Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona, Mackenzie was in action on both days although he used last season’s CBR1000RR-R bike as opposed to the brand new 2024 machine.

That was also true for team-mate Adam Norrodin, who was completing his first-ever Superbike test after missing the post-season outing at the same venue.

Mackenzie, who despite a couple of tests and wildcard appearances, still believes a lot more running is needed in order to become familiar with WorldSBK-spec machinery.

Mackenzie won’t be testing until the new year when he takes part in the Portimao test.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com, Mackenzie said: “Day 2 was good; the conditions were a little bit better. It helped me a lot, I improved a little bit and had some more understanding.

“There are still some things I need to learn but we are on the old bike; hopefully, for the next test, we have the new bike which will change some things.

“I haven’t had so much time on a Superbike with traction control, only really at the Suzuka 8 Hours, so it was nice just to understand that side of it.

“I still need to understand and learn a lot, but the lap time was a little bit better. It was the last test of the year, but hopefully at the Portimao test in January we can make a step.”