Toprak Razgatlioglu after BMW debut: “I was just smiling, unbelievable power”

The 2021 WorldSBK champion was seen smiling from ear-to-ear as he admitted the M 1000 RR made him feel very comfortable.

Razgatlioglu made the shock switch after several very successful seasons with Yamaha, a manufacturer that has been ahead of BMW in the pecking order for many years.

But wanting a new challenge, the first day aboard the BMW seemed to suggest Razgatlioglu made a very good decision.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com, a very happy Razgatlioglu said: “First, I say, finally! We were waiting for my contract to finish but finally, I'm riding a BMW.

“For me, it's very positive, I like hard braking but the engine braking was working a lot. Inside the team, my feeling is very warm and everyone is a very good person, so I'm happy for this.

“The first day is done but I think the total was only 11 laps but it was important to have a feeling. The first ride was very good and positive.

“We tried to put my setup but today, we didn't start it really because the bike wasn't ready. We used half a day from 12pm.

“We had a problem and everyone said it was the engine but actually it was an oil problem. I lost time due to that but my last run was very positive as I rode eight laps.

“I learnt the bike as both this and my old one are different. I'm very happy as every lap I'm improving and learning the bike's style. I need my style but in the slow corners, I feel better now.”

Razgatlioglu, who will also be in action at Jerez over the next two days, including Monday the 4th, was taken aback by the power generated from the M 1000 RR’s engine.

“On the first lap, I was just smiling,” added Razgatlioglu. “Especially on the corner exit. I know my old bike very well after 4 years but on the exit of the last corner, I felt unbelievable power and over the hill, it was still going.

“This bike keeps getting faster. I had to adapt the braking at the first corner because I was trying it like I had before but I stopped a lot.

“Also, after the problem at Turn 1, there was oil on the left side of the track so we used the middle.

“This wasn't easy for me to turn into Turn 1. Anyway, every lap I was getting better, understanding the bike and the traction. The throttle connection is much better. I'm very happy and we have many parts to try.”