FIRST LOOK: Toprak Razgatlioglu on a BMW
Toprak Razgatlioglu has finally jumped on his 2024 WorldSBK BMW.
The 2021 World Superbike champion was delayed in testing next year's new machinery due to a contractual clause with Yamaha which prevented him taking part in the postseason test.
But now, Razgatlioglu has done his first laps on the BMW.
Welcome to the family, Toprak Razgatlioglu!#M1000RR #NeverStopChallenging #WorldSBK pic.twitter.com/svJYtXDc7d— BMW Motorrad Motorsport (@BMWMotorradMoSp) December 3, 2023
You ask, we deliver— WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) December 3, 2023
The first stoppie of @toprak_tr54 on his new ride is here #WorldSBK pic.twitter.com/cIi11mB5Xm
First time out for @toprak_tr54 in his new colours #WorldSBK pic.twitter.com/M8aRA9rdnJ— WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) December 3, 2023
But he has been warned by Andrea Dovizioso that a new bike will not guarantee the championship: "I think he’s so talented. I like him as a person. I don’t know a lot about him, but I spoke with him, and he seems like a nice person.
“I think, with BMW, in two years, Toprak can change the situation a bit and become competitive with BMW."
Next year's WSBK season will be punctuated by Jonathan Rea, the six-time champion, leaving Kawasaki to replace Razgatlioglu at Yamaha.
But the Turkish rider's fresh move is another big deal in the paddock which could help shape the title picture.