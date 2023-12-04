FIRST LOOK: Toprak Razgatlioglu on a BMW

The 2021 World Superbike champion was delayed in testing next year's new machinery due to a contractual clause with Yamaha which prevented him taking part in the postseason test.

But now, Razgatlioglu has done his first laps on the BMW.

The first stoppie of @toprak_tr54 on his new ride is here #WorldSBK pic.twitter.com/cIi11mB5Xm — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) December 3, 2023

But he has been warned by Andrea Dovizioso that a new bike will not guarantee the championship: "I think he’s so talented. I like him as a person. I don’t know a lot about him, but I spoke with him, and he seems like a nice person.

“I think, with BMW, in two years, Toprak can change the situation a bit and become competitive with BMW."

Next year's WSBK season will be punctuated by Jonathan Rea, the six-time champion, leaving Kawasaki to replace Razgatlioglu at Yamaha.

But the Turkish rider's fresh move is another big deal in the paddock which could help shape the title picture.