Toprak Razgatlioglu ended Nicolo Bulega's dominance as he topped the timingsheets on the final day of testing at Portimao.

2024 World Superbike Test Portimao, Portugal - Day two Results (Final) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 1:39.189s 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.086s 3 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.332s 4 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.377s 5 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.428s 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.469s 7 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.496s 8 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.767s 9 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW +0.946s 10 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.947s 11 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Ducati +1.091s 12 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.173s 13 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.261s 14 Michael Ruben Rinaldi SPA Motocorsa Ducati +1.276s 15 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +1.456s 16 Andrea Iannone ITA GoEleven Ducati +1.465s 17 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.472s 18 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.520s 19 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.663s 20 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha +1.971s 21 Sylvain Guintoli FRA ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +2.287s 22 Bradley Smith GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +2.529s 23 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Panigale V4 S +3.589s 24 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Ducati Panigale V4 S +3.714s 25 Franco Morbidelli ITA Ducati Panigale V4 S +3.876s 26 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati Panigale V4 S +4.083s 27 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Panigale V4 S +4.147s 28 Luca Marini ITA Honda CBR1000RR-R +4.194s 29 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas Mie Honda +4.471s 30 Adam Norrodin MAL Petronas Mie Honda +6.223s

After leading for much of the morning, Andrea Locatelli saw his high 1m 39s time beaten by the impressive Nicolo Bulega.

Quickly becoming a rookie sensation, although it is just testing, Bulega lowered the benchmark time to a 1:39.275s.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was next to move ahead of Locatelli, but the BMW rider couldn’t get within half a second of Bulega’s time.

Bulega, who topped the opening day along with both days of testing at Jerez, was not just fast over one lap as he set several competitive lap times.

Behind the top three was Alex Lowes, who again was much quicker than new team-mate Axel Bassani.

The Italian was over two seconds down on Bulega’s time with just over half the day remaining.

Of the MotoGP riders, it was again Francesco Bagnaia who was quickest aboard his Panigale V4 S, with Franco Morbidelli a few tenths back.

Joining Bradley Ray in making their first appearance of 2024, Petronas Mie Honda duo Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin were also in action.

In the afternoon, Bulega quickly lost his spot at the top of the leaderboard as Razgatlioglu narrowly went faster.

A time of 1:39.225s put Razgatlioglu half a tenth clear of the Italian, before Remy Gardner and Jonathan Rea also set personal bests.

Gardner moved up to third while Rea slipped into fourth spot. But still, no rider other than Bulega was within three tenths of Razgatlioglu.

Alex Lowes was next to threaten the top two as he went third quickest for Kawasaki.

On the MotoGP side of things, Franco Morbidelli suffered a worrying fall at turn nine which caused a red flag.

The Pramac Ducati rider took no further part in testing at Portimao after being helped by Marc and Alex Marquez to the medical centre.