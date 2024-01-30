2024 World Superbike Test Portimao, Portugal - Day two Results (Final)

BMW's Toprak Razgatlioglu laid down a marker by going fastest on the second day of Portimao test

Toprak Razgatlioglu ended Nicolo Bulega's dominance as he topped the timingsheets on the final day of testing at Portimao. 

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team1:39.189s
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.086s
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.332s
4Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.377s
5Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.428s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.469s
7Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.496s
8Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.767s
9Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+0.946s
10Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.947s
11Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+1.091s
12Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.173s
13Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.261s
14Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+1.276s
15Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.456s
16Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+1.465s
17Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.472s
18Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.520s
19Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.663s
20Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+1.971s
21Sylvain GuintoliFRAROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.287s
22Bradley SmithGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.529s
23Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Panigale V4 S+3.589s
24Fabio Di GiannantonioITADucati Panigale V4 S+3.714s
25Franco MorbidelliITADucati Panigale V4 S+3.876s
26Marco BezzecchiITADucati Panigale V4 S+4.083s
27Enea BastianiniITADucati Panigale V4 S+4.147s
28Luca MariniITAHonda CBR1000RR-R+4.194s
29Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+4.471s
30Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+6.223s

After leading for much of the morning, Andrea Locatelli saw his high 1m 39s time beaten by the impressive Nicolo Bulega.

Quickly becoming a rookie sensation, although it is just testing, Bulega lowered the benchmark time to a 1:39.275s.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was next to move ahead of Locatelli, but the BMW rider couldn’t get within half a second of Bulega’s time.

Bulega, who topped the opening day along with both days of testing at Jerez, was not just fast over one lap as he set several competitive lap times.

Behind the top three was Alex Lowes, who again was much quicker than new team-mate Axel Bassani.

The Italian was over two seconds down on Bulega’s time with just over half the day remaining.

Of the MotoGP riders, it was again Francesco Bagnaia who was quickest aboard his Panigale V4 S, with Franco Morbidelli a few tenths back.

Joining Bradley Ray in making their first appearance of 2024, Petronas Mie Honda duo Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin were also in action. 

In the afternoon, Bulega quickly lost his spot at the top of the leaderboard as Razgatlioglu narrowly went faster.

A time of 1:39.225s put Razgatlioglu half a tenth clear of the Italian, before Remy Gardner and Jonathan Rea also set personal bests.

Gardner moved up to third while Rea slipped into fourth spot. But still, no rider other than Bulega was within three tenths of Razgatlioglu.

Alex Lowes was next to threaten the top two as he went third quickest for Kawasaki.

On the MotoGP side of things, Franco Morbidelli suffered a worrying fall at turn nine which caused a red flag.

The Pramac Ducati rider took no further part in testing at Portimao after being helped by Marc and Alex Marquez to the medical centre.

