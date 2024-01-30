2024 World Superbike Test Portimao, Portugal - Day two Results (Final)
BMW's Toprak Razgatlioglu laid down a marker by going fastest on the second day of Portimao test
Toprak Razgatlioglu ended Nicolo Bulega's dominance as he topped the timingsheets on the final day of testing at Portimao.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|1:39.189s
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.086s
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.332s
|4
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.377s
|5
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.428s
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.469s
|7
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.496s
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.767s
|9
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.946s
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.947s
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+1.091s
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.173s
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.261s
|14
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.276s
|15
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+1.456s
|16
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.465s
|17
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.472s
|18
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1.520s
|19
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.663s
|20
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.971s
|21
|Sylvain Guintoli
|FRA
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.287s
|22
|Bradley Smith
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.529s
|23
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 S
|+3.589s
|24
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 S
|+3.714s
|25
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 S
|+3.876s
|26
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 S
|+4.083s
|27
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4 S
|+4.147s
|28
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|+4.194s
|29
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+4.471s
|30
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+6.223s
After leading for much of the morning, Andrea Locatelli saw his high 1m 39s time beaten by the impressive Nicolo Bulega.
Quickly becoming a rookie sensation, although it is just testing, Bulega lowered the benchmark time to a 1:39.275s.
Remy Gardner ‘wanted more’ on day one in Portimao, ‘we’ll try to do better with race pace’
Michael Van Der Mark ‘a lot happier with new swingarm’ at Portimao WorldSBK test
Toprak Razgatlioglu was next to move ahead of Locatelli, but the BMW rider couldn’t get within half a second of Bulega’s time.
Bulega, who topped the opening day along with both days of testing at Jerez, was not just fast over one lap as he set several competitive lap times.
Behind the top three was Alex Lowes, who again was much quicker than new team-mate Axel Bassani.
The Italian was over two seconds down on Bulega’s time with just over half the day remaining.
Of the MotoGP riders, it was again Francesco Bagnaia who was quickest aboard his Panigale V4 S, with Franco Morbidelli a few tenths back.
Joining Bradley Ray in making their first appearance of 2024, Petronas Mie Honda duo Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin were also in action.
In the afternoon, Bulega quickly lost his spot at the top of the leaderboard as Razgatlioglu narrowly went faster.
A time of 1:39.225s put Razgatlioglu half a tenth clear of the Italian, before Remy Gardner and Jonathan Rea also set personal bests.
Gardner moved up to third while Rea slipped into fourth spot. But still, no rider other than Bulega was within three tenths of Razgatlioglu.
Alex Lowes was next to threaten the top two as he went third quickest for Kawasaki.
On the MotoGP side of things, Franco Morbidelli suffered a worrying fall at turn nine which caused a red flag.
The Pramac Ducati rider took no further part in testing at Portimao after being helped by Marc and Alex Marquez to the medical centre.