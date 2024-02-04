Andrea Iannone unveils GoEleven Ducati 2024 WSBK livery

Andrea Iannone has shown off the livery of the 2024 World Superbike GoEleven Ducati.

The #29 is in his rookie year in WSBK after a four-year absence from motorcycle racing due to a doping ban.

His inclusion in the 2024 season is among the major headlines already.

Iannone has now unveiled the Panigale V4 R that he will ride.

After impressing in testing already, Iannone said: “With the race tyres, we are in a good position. We are quite fast.

"It’s possible to improve a little bit and we need to, but the difficulty for me is the track.

“With the race bike, I’ve never ridden here, and it was really difficult because I didn’t have a reference. I had a lot of fun.

“We tried something with the setup, but we’ll receive the 2024 package in Australia and, I’m positive. I signed before we started in this way and on this level. Some moments are completely unexpected.”