WorldSBK reveal new RPM limits for every manufacturer in 2024

The rev limits are the same ones that every WorldSBK manufacturer ended last season with, except Ducati.

Ducati will return to their original number at the beginning of 2023, as part of the new regulations put in place.

The new rules are there so that manufacturer’s can only have them changed if they are uncompetitive and have super concessions.

When the rules were changed, WorldSBK officials released a statement saying: “RPMs will not be reduced anymore except if some manufacturers that aren’t competitive have superconcessions.

“The worry of the superconcessions is that you give something extra to someone to be competitive, but no one knows, when you put a part on your machine, if you will gain 0.1 seconds or one second.

“What was agreed that if someone fits a part and goes faster than anyone else, but take out that part you’ll go again below, you leave the part but you level with the rpms. This is the only thing the rpms can be modified.”

Official rev limit numbers

Kawasaki 15100

Ducati 16100

Yamaha 15200

BMW 15500

Honda 15600

In terms of how the rev limits regulations will be monitored, an FIM rev-logger will monitor how they are controlled while manufacturers will have their own software to manage this.

With regards to other brands who may be looking to enter the series or take part in a wildcard, as has been the case in recent seasons with brands such as Suzuki.

Here are the rev limit regulations for all manufacturers, set by WorldSBK officials.