2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Friday Practice - Results
Free Practice 1 results from round one of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Phillip Island, Australia.
Free Practice 2 saw another very slow start as several riders came out to test the conditions before heading straight back to their garages.
A red flag then came out less than 15 minutes into the session as Cape Barren Geese made their way onto circuit.
Once the action resumed, lap times began to roll in with immediate effect as Michael Rinaldi dropped below the 1m 30s barrier.
Nicolo Bulega slotted into second spot but the former MotoGP rider was over half a second down on Rinaldi.
Toprak Razgatlioglu then cut the Ducati rider’s lead to just under three tenths before home favourite Remy Gardner popped up to second spot.
Sam Lowes had a big moment at turn two as he slid his way into the left-hander which caused him to carry too much speed before running through the gravel.
Andrea Locatelli then went quickest for Yamaha, although the Italian was slower than his lap record pace in FP1.
A frustrated figure, Alvaro Bautista’s difficult start to 2024 continued as he returned to pit lane in 14th spot.
Bautista was seen shaking his head before wagging his finger at the Ducati mechanics.
Alex Lowes was having no such concerns though as he set a new official lap record thanks to a time of 1:29.042s
Without a lap time until eight minutes remaining, Jonathan Rea began moving up the order by going 15th with his first attempt.
|2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Free Practice 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|1:29.042s
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.059s
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.195s
|4
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.222s
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+0.250s
|6
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.281s
|7
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.301s
|8
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.307s
|9
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.365s
|10
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+0.472s
|11
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.480s
|12
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.530s
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.581s
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.773s
|15
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.043s
|16
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.055s
|17
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.711s
|18
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+2.113s
|19
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+2.189s
|20
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+2.273s
|21
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.299s
|22
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+2.821s
|23
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+3.607s
Free Practice 1
Rain halted running as only two riders clocked more than two laps in the opening practice of 2024.
But that didn’t stop Locatelli from setting a new lap record, although the Yamaha rider was slower than the fastest time in the test earlier this week.
Philipp Oettl led the way in terms of lap completed with 11, while rookie Andrea Iannone managed ten laps aboard his Ducati Panigale V4 R.
|2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Free Practice 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|1:29.197s
|2
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.106s
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+0.520s
|4
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.558s
|5
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.688s
|6
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.727s
|7
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.752s
|8
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.837s
|9
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.153s
|10
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.157s
|11
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+1.258s
|12
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.298s
|13
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.555s
|14
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.611s
|15
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.699s
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.807s
|17
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.833s
|18
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+2.240s
|19
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.246s
|20
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+2.485s
|21
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+3.207s
|22
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+3.219s
|23
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+4.665s