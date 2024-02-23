2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Friday Practice - Results

Free Practice 2 saw another very slow start as several riders came out to test the conditions before heading straight back to their garages.

A red flag then came out less than 15 minutes into the session as Cape Barren Geese made their way onto circuit.

Once the action resumed, lap times began to roll in with immediate effect as Michael Rinaldi dropped below the 1m 30s barrier.

Nicolo Bulega slotted into second spot but the former MotoGP rider was over half a second down on Rinaldi.

Toprak Razgatlioglu then cut the Ducati rider’s lead to just under three tenths before home favourite Remy Gardner popped up to second spot.

Sam Lowes had a big moment at turn two as he slid his way into the left-hander which caused him to carry too much speed before running through the gravel.

Andrea Locatelli then went quickest for Yamaha, although the Italian was slower than his lap record pace in FP1.

A frustrated figure, Alvaro Bautista’s difficult start to 2024 continued as he returned to pit lane in 14th spot.

Bautista was seen shaking his head before wagging his finger at the Ducati mechanics.

Alex Lowes was having no such concerns though as he set a new official lap record thanks to a time of 1:29.042s

Without a lap time until eight minutes remaining, Jonathan Rea began moving up the order by going 15th with his first attempt.

2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Free Practice 2 Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 1:29.042s 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.059s 3 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.195s 4 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.222s 5 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Ducati +0.250s 6 Andrea Iannone ITA GoEleven Ducati +0.281s 7 Michael Ruben Rinaldi SPA Motocorsa Ducati +0.301s 8 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.307s 9 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.365s 10 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha +0.472s 11 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.480s 12 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.530s 13 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.581s 14 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.773s 15 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.043s 16 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +1.055s 17 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.711s 18 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW +2.113s 19 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +2.189s 20 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +2.273s 21 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +2.299s 22 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas Mie Honda +2.821s 23 Adam Norrodin MAL Petronas Mie Honda +3.607s

Free Practice 1

Rain halted running as only two riders clocked more than two laps in the opening practice of 2024.

But that didn’t stop Locatelli from setting a new lap record, although the Yamaha rider was slower than the fastest time in the test earlier this week.

Philipp Oettl led the way in terms of lap completed with 11, while rookie Andrea Iannone managed ten laps aboard his Ducati Panigale V4 R.