2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Friday Practice - Results

Free Practice 1 results from round one of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Phillip Island, Australia.

Alex Lowes, Australian WorldSBK, 23 February
Free Practice 2 saw another very slow start as several riders came out to test the conditions before heading straight back to their garages.

A red flag then came out less than 15 minutes into the session as Cape Barren Geese made their way onto circuit.

Once the action resumed, lap times began to roll in with immediate effect as Michael Rinaldi dropped below the 1m 30s barrier.

Nicolo Bulega slotted into second spot but the former MotoGP rider was over half a second down on Rinaldi.

Toprak Razgatlioglu then cut the Ducati rider’s lead to just under three tenths before home favourite Remy Gardner popped up to second spot.

Sam Lowes had a big moment at turn two as he slid his way into the left-hander which caused him to carry too much speed before running through the gravel.

Andrea Locatelli then went quickest for Yamaha, although the Italian was slower than his lap record pace in FP1. 

A frustrated figure, Alvaro Bautista’s difficult start to 2024 continued as he returned to pit lane in 14th spot.

Bautista was seen shaking his head before wagging his finger at the Ducati mechanics.

Alex Lowes was having no such concerns though as he set a new official lap record thanks to a time of 1:29.042s

Without a lap time until eight minutes remaining, Jonathan Rea began moving up the order by going 15th with his first attempt.

2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Free Practice 2 Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK1:29.042s
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.059s
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.195s
4Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.222s
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+0.250s
6Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+0.281s
7Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+0.301s
8Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.307s
9Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.365s
10Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+0.472s
11Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.480s
12Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.530s
13Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.581s
14Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.773s
15Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.043s
16Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.055s
17Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.711s
18Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+2.113s
19Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+2.189s
20Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+2.273s
21Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.299s
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+2.821s
23Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+3.607s

Free Practice 1

Rain halted running as only two riders clocked more than two laps in the opening practice of 2024.

But that didn’t stop Locatelli from setting a new lap record, although the Yamaha rider was slower than the fastest time in the test earlier this week.

Philipp Oettl led the way in terms of lap completed with 11, while rookie Andrea Iannone managed ten laps aboard his Ducati Panigale V4 R.

2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Free Practice 1 Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK1:29.197s
2Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.106s
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+0.520s
4Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.558s
5Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+0.688s
6Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+0.727s
7Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.752s
8Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.837s
9Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.153s
10Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.157s
11Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+1.258s
12Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.298s
13Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+1.555s
14Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.611s
15Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+1.699s
16Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.807s
17Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.833s
18Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+2.240s
19Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.246s
20Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+2.485s
21Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+3.207s
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+3.219s
23Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+4.665s

