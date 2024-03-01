Danilo Petrucci: ‘WorldSBK is crazy, one of the closest championships I’ve been in’

Danilo Petrucci says he could have ‘fought for the win’ in Race 2 of the WorldSBK season-opener if he had ‘two more laps’.

Andrea Iannone, Danilo Petrucci, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
Andrea Iannone, Danilo Petrucci, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February

Second-year WorldSBK rider Danilo Petrucci was one of the fastest riders in Race 2 as he carved his way through the field in the closing stages.

Able to overhaul Andrea Iannone and Michael Rinaldi, Petrucci was then elevated into a podium spot when Andrea Locatelli crashed out of third place on the final lap. 

Alvaro Bautista and eventual race winner Alex Lowes were a couple of seconds up the road, but Petrucci’s pace appeared to be strong enough to match the leaders, if not faster.

However, despite the final lap battle between Bautista and Lowes, Petrucci ran out of laps and instead had to settle for P3, his first podium of the season.

Speaking after Race 2, Petrucci added: “WorldSBK is really crazy! I finished P15 but had the same bike as yesterday, it was difficult to ride and I was nervous.

“In Race 2, I was behind Toprak when the engine went and then behind Jonny when he had a massive crash.

“In the restart, I was there and I wanted to be top Independent but Rinaldi was far. Then, he started losing time and me and Iannone were coming through. 

“With three to go, I was two seconds from the lead but then on the last lap, I was just one second. Maybe with two more laps, I could have fought for the win!

“As I predicted in WorldSBK, you can finish in P15 or P3. 15 riders can finish on the podium and it's unbelievable how close it is.

“The rules made have been good and they're helping everyone. I think this is one of the closest Championships I've ever been in.”

Another Ducati rider who seemed to have the pace to challenge for a race win was Rinaldi, who unlike Petrucci showed his best speed early on.

But as the race went on Rinaldi began to slip down the order due to blisters on the rear tyre.

“I'm happy with the progression,” began Rinaldi. “Unfortunately in race two I had blisters on the rear tyre and I wasn't able to challenge for the victory. However, we leave aware of our speed.”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
18 mins ago
Danilo Petrucci: ‘WorldSBK is crazy, one of the closest championships I’ve been in’
Andrea Iannone, Danilo Petrucci, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
Andrea Iannone, Danilo Petrucci, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Mick Doohan expects Marc Marquez to fight Jorge Martin, Pecco Bagnaia for the title
Marc
Marc
Moto2
Results
1 hour ago
2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test results - Day 3
Zonta Van Den Goorbergh, Moto2, Jerez test, 28 February
Zonta Van Den Goorbergh, Moto2, Jerez test, 28 February
F1
News
1 hour ago
Mercedes admit ‘fuel load’ offers ‘scope’ for rivals to hit back in Bahrain
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lando Norris reacts to finishing bottom of practice timesheet in Bahrain
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 and Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 and Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 in…

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
“Tend not to show all their cards” - Ferrari stunned by Mercedes pace in Bahrain
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
2 hours ago
How to watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Can KTM cling onto Pedro Acosta long-term? “It goes hand-in-hand with results”
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
F1
News
16 hours ago
Christian Horner responds to alleged leak of WhatsApp messages 
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…