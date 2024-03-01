Danilo Petrucci: ‘WorldSBK is crazy, one of the closest championships I’ve been in’

Second-year WorldSBK rider Danilo Petrucci was one of the fastest riders in Race 2 as he carved his way through the field in the closing stages.

Able to overhaul Andrea Iannone and Michael Rinaldi, Petrucci was then elevated into a podium spot when Andrea Locatelli crashed out of third place on the final lap.

Alvaro Bautista and eventual race winner Alex Lowes were a couple of seconds up the road, but Petrucci’s pace appeared to be strong enough to match the leaders, if not faster.

However, despite the final lap battle between Bautista and Lowes, Petrucci ran out of laps and instead had to settle for P3, his first podium of the season.

Speaking after Race 2, Petrucci added: “WorldSBK is really crazy! I finished P15 but had the same bike as yesterday, it was difficult to ride and I was nervous.

“In Race 2, I was behind Toprak when the engine went and then behind Jonny when he had a massive crash.

“In the restart, I was there and I wanted to be top Independent but Rinaldi was far. Then, he started losing time and me and Iannone were coming through.

“With three to go, I was two seconds from the lead but then on the last lap, I was just one second. Maybe with two more laps, I could have fought for the win!

“As I predicted in WorldSBK, you can finish in P15 or P3. 15 riders can finish on the podium and it's unbelievable how close it is.

“The rules made have been good and they're helping everyone. I think this is one of the closest Championships I've ever been in.”

Another Ducati rider who seemed to have the pace to challenge for a race win was Rinaldi, who unlike Petrucci showed his best speed early on.

But as the race went on Rinaldi began to slip down the order due to blisters on the rear tyre.

“I'm happy with the progression,” began Rinaldi. “Unfortunately in race two I had blisters on the rear tyre and I wasn't able to challenge for the victory. However, we leave aware of our speed.”