Sam Lowes says battling for the podium was possible ‘with more experience’

Sam Lowes finished Race 1 of the 2024 WorldSBK season in 13th before making a big jump up the order during Sunday’s double-header.

An eighth place result in the Superpole Race was then backed up by his best finish of the weekend, P7 in the restarted Race 2.

While his brother Alex went on to win both races, Sam Lowes was consistently fast as he built experiences aboard Superbike machinery.

Lowes wasn’t able to match fellow Ducati rookies Nicolo Bulega and Andrea Iannone for pace or results, but the former Moto2 rider was still strong.

Speaking after his debut weekend in the series, Lowes said: “Normally I wouldn’t be saying a seventh and an eighth place is an amazing result, but we must remember this is my first race weekend in WorldSBK and I have to be extremely happy with how things have gone.

“I enjoyed both races a lot and importantly we have been able to gain a lot of experience to help us in the future.

“How to manage the rear tyre is something I can improve because I genuinely think I could have fought for the podium today with a bit more experience. But I can only be happy with how I rode.

“I felt good on the bike and I think this weekend is a good base to build on.

“We finished all three races and the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team did an amazing job this weekend.”

The only brand new team to WorldSBK in 2024, Phillip Island was a positive weekend on many fronts, but also for Alex Lowes who won for the first time in four years.

Discussing his brother’s triumph, Sam Lowes admitted he’s eager to join him at the front of the field moving forward.

“This was our first weekend in WorldSBK and it was a new experience, but they all did an awesome job and we can head home happy,” began Lowes.

“I also want to congratulate my brother Alex on his incredible weekend.

“I’m so happy for him and our family and now we’ve got to hunt him down at the next one!”