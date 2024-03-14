2024 World Superbike Catalunya Test - Results (Day-one, Final))
Results from day-one of the Catalunya WorldSBK test.
The afternoon was dominated by Ducati as WorldSBK rookie Nicolo Bulega topped the times.
Bulega set a stunning time of 1:40.304s to put himself seven tenths clear of team-mate Alvaro Bautista, who held a five tenth advantage over Toprak Razgatlioglu in third.
Honda: “Other manufacturers have made a huge step, we’re not at the same level”
Jonathan Rea was fastest early on after a battle for top spot with Remy Gardner, and as a result of the increased pace was pushed down to P4.
Alex Lowes was one of several riders to crash as he brought out a red flag inside the last hour.
Gardner, Michael Rinaldi and Tito Rabat also crashed during the afternoon in Catalunya.
In a bid to improve his position late on, Razgatlioglu set his best time of the day to split the Aruba.it Ducati riders.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:40.304s
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.4s
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.7s
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+0.7s
|5
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.3s
|6
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.3s
|7
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+1.3s
|8
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.3s
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.4s
|10
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.4s
|11
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.5s
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.5s
|13
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati
|+1.7s
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.8s
|15
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.8s
|16
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JAP
|Team HRC
|+1.9s
|17
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.9s
|18
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+2.0s
|19
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+2.0s
|20
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.2s
|21
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+2.4s
|22
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+2.8s
|23
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.9s
|24
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+3.0s
|25
|Bradley Smith
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+3.0s
|26
|Florian Marino
|FRA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+3.0s
|27
|Sylvain Guintoli
|FRA
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+3.1s
|28
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+4.3s
Morning running topped by Jonathan Rea
Day-one of the Catalunya WorldSBK test got underway with Bautista going fastest with a low 1m 43s time.
However, the two-time world champion’s effort was quickly beaten by Razgatlioglu, who broke into the 1m 42s barrier.
30 minutes later and a new name popped up to the top of the leaderboard as six-time world champion Jonathan Rea put the woes of Phillip Island behind him.
Just over a tenth clear of Razgatlioglu, Rea held on top top spot briefly before Gardner smashed the personal best time by over half a second.
But Rea responded as the two Yamaha riders exchanged places at the front of the leaderboard.
|2024 World Superbike Catalunya Test - Results (Day-one, Midday)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|1:41.655
|2
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.0s
|3
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.1s
|4
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.3s
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.4s
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.4s
|7
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.5s
|8
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.6s
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.7s
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+0.8s
|11
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.8s
|12
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.9s
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.0s
|14
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.0s
|15
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.1s
|16
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.2s
|17
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.3s
|18
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.3s
|19
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JAP
|Team HRC
|+1.5s
|20
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.6s
|21
|Florian Marino
|FRA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+1.7s
|22
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.1s
|23
|Bradley Smith
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.3s
|24
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati
|+2.3s
|25
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+2.6s
|26
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.7s
|27
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+3.7s
Prior to that, yellow flags were deployed when Razgatlioglu had a fall at turn ten. Razgatlioglu was able to get his M 1000 RR back to the garage. Bradley Smith also crashed his BMW machine at turn five.
Both Bautista and factory Ducait team-mate Bulega then found more time as they moved into third and fourth ahead of Razgatlioglu.
However, the margin to both Yamaha riders was still a significant four tenths.