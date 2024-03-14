2024 World Superbike Catalunya Test - Results (Day-one, Final))

Results from day-one of the Catalunya WorldSBK test.

Nicolo Bulega, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Nicolo Bulega, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February

The afternoon was dominated by Ducati as WorldSBK rookie Nicolo Bulega topped the times.

Bulega set a stunning time of 1:40.304s to put himself seven tenths clear of team-mate Alvaro Bautista, who held a five tenth advantage over Toprak Razgatlioglu in third.

Jonathan Rea was fastest early on after a battle for top spot with Remy Gardner, and as a result of the increased pace was pushed down to P4.

Alex Lowes was one of several riders to crash as he brought out a red flag inside the last hour.

Gardner, Michael Rinaldi and Tito Rabat also crashed during the afternoon in Catalunya.

In a bid to improve his position late on, Razgatlioglu set his best time of the day to split the Aruba.it Ducati riders.

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:40.304s
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.4s
3Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.7s
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+0.7s
5Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.3s
6Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.3s
7Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+1.3s
8Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+1.3s
9Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.4s
10Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.4s
11Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+1.5s
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.5s
13Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati+1.7s
14Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.8s
15Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.8s
16Tetsuta NagashimaJAPTeam HRC+1.9s
17Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.9s
18Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+2.0s
19Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+2.0s
20Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.2s
21Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+2.4s
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+2.8s
23Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.9s
24Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+3.0s
25Bradley SmithGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+3.0s
26Florian MarinoFRAKawasaki Racing Team+3.0s
27Sylvain GuintoliFRAROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+3.1s
28Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+4.3s

Morning running topped by Jonathan Rea

Day-one of the Catalunya WorldSBK test got underway with Bautista going fastest with a low 1m 43s time.

However, the two-time world champion’s effort was quickly beaten by Razgatlioglu, who broke into the 1m 42s barrier. 

30 minutes later and a new name popped up to the top of the leaderboard as six-time world champion Jonathan Rea put the woes of Phillip Island behind him.

Just over a tenth clear of Razgatlioglu, Rea held on top top spot briefly before Gardner smashed the personal best time by over half a second.

But Rea responded as the two Yamaha riders exchanged places at the front of the leaderboard.

2024 World Superbike Catalunya Test - Results (Day-one, Midday)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK1:41.655
2Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.0s
3Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.1s
4Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.3s
5Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.4s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.4s
7Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.5s
8Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.6s
9Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.7s
10Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+0.8s
11Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+0.8s
12Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.9s
13Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.0s
14Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+1.0s
15Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.1s
16Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.2s
17Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.3s
18Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+1.3s
19Tetsuta NagashimaJAPTeam HRC+1.5s
20Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+1.6s
21Florian MarinoFRAKawasaki Racing Team+1.7s
22Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.1s
23Bradley SmithGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.3s
24Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati+2.3s
25Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+2.6s
26Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.7s
27Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+3.7s

Prior to that, yellow flags were deployed when Razgatlioglu had a fall at turn ten. Razgatlioglu was able to get his M 1000 RR back to the garage. Bradley Smith also crashed his BMW machine at turn five.

Both Bautista and factory Ducait team-mate Bulega then found more time as they moved into third and fourth ahead of Razgatlioglu.

However, the margin to both Yamaha riders was still a significant four tenths.

