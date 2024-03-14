The afternoon was dominated by Ducati as WorldSBK rookie Nicolo Bulega topped the times.

Bulega set a stunning time of 1:40.304s to put himself seven tenths clear of team-mate Alvaro Bautista, who held a five tenth advantage over Toprak Razgatlioglu in third.

Jonathan Rea was fastest early on after a battle for top spot with Remy Gardner, and as a result of the increased pace was pushed down to P4.

Alex Lowes was one of several riders to crash as he brought out a red flag inside the last hour.

Gardner, Michael Rinaldi and Tito Rabat also crashed during the afternoon in Catalunya.

In a bid to improve his position late on, Razgatlioglu set his best time of the day to split the Aruba.it Ducati riders.

2024 World Superbike Catalunya Test - Results (Day-one, Final) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:40.304s 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.4s 3 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.7s 4 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Ducati +0.7s 5 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +1.3s 6 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.3s 7 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +1.3s 8 Michael Ruben Rinaldi SPA Motocorsa Ducati +1.3s 9 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.4s 10 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.4s 11 Andrea Iannone ITA GoEleven Ducati +1.5s 12 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +1.5s 13 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati +1.7s 14 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.8s 15 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.8s 16 Tetsuta Nagashima JAP Team HRC +1.9s 17 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.9s 18 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +2.0s 19 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW +2.0s 20 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +2.2s 21 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +2.4s 22 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas Mie Honda +2.8s 23 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.9s 24 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha +3.0s 25 Bradley Smith GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +3.0s 26 Florian Marino FRA Kawasaki Racing Team +3.0s 27 Sylvain Guintoli FRA ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +3.1s 28 Adam Norrodin MAL Petronas Mie Honda +4.3s

Morning running topped by Jonathan Rea

Day-one of the Catalunya WorldSBK test got underway with Bautista going fastest with a low 1m 43s time.

However, the two-time world champion’s effort was quickly beaten by Razgatlioglu, who broke into the 1m 42s barrier.

30 minutes later and a new name popped up to the top of the leaderboard as six-time world champion Jonathan Rea put the woes of Phillip Island behind him.

Just over a tenth clear of Razgatlioglu, Rea held on top top spot briefly before Gardner smashed the personal best time by over half a second.

But Rea responded as the two Yamaha riders exchanged places at the front of the leaderboard.

2024 World Superbike Catalunya Test - Results (Day-one, Midday) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK 1:41.655 2 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.0s 3 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.1s 4 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.3s 5 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.4s 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.4s 7 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.5s 8 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.6s 9 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.7s 10 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Ducati +0.8s 11 Michael Ruben Rinaldi SPA Motocorsa Ducati +0.8s 12 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.9s 13 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.0s 14 Andrea Iannone ITA GoEleven Ducati +1.0s 15 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.1s 16 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.2s 17 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.3s 18 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW +1.3s 19 Tetsuta Nagashima JAP Team HRC +1.5s 20 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha +1.6s 21 Florian Marino FRA Kawasaki Racing Team +1.7s 22 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +2.1s 23 Bradley Smith GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +2.3s 24 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati +2.3s 25 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas Mie Honda +2.6s 26 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.7s 27 Adam Norrodin MAL Petronas Mie Honda +3.7s

Prior to that, yellow flags were deployed when Razgatlioglu had a fall at turn ten. Razgatlioglu was able to get his M 1000 RR back to the garage. Bradley Smith also crashed his BMW machine at turn five.

Both Bautista and factory Ducait team-mate Bulega then found more time as they moved into third and fourth ahead of Razgatlioglu.

However, the margin to both Yamaha riders was still a significant four tenths.