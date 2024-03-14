Iker Lecuona leaves Catalunya WorldSBK test early

Iker Lecuona’s difficult start to 2024 continued at the Catalunya WorldSBK test as he ended day-one early due to injury.

Iker Lecuona, Jerez WorldSBK test, 25 January
Iker Lecuona, Jerez WorldSBK test, 25 January

Iker Lecuona was declared unfit for all three WorldSBK races at the season-opener in Phillip Island.

And after attempting to make a return to action during the Catalan test, Lecuona has instead cut his participation short due to a shoulder injury. 

Missing the season-opener means Lecuona has failed to complete a full season since joining WorldSBK in 2022.

The Spaniard missed six races to close out his rookie season before missing one race in 2023.

But while the number of missed races was reduced last season, Lecuona still suffered injuries as his and Honda’s struggles continue.

Lecuona cut short his test programme after lunch time as Xavi Vierge and test rider Tetsuta Nagashima will instead continue development of the CBR1000RR-R.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com about the opening round, new team manager at Team HCR Jose Escamez said: “The first round was not what we expected or looking for, but the important thing is that we got information in order to keep developing our new bike.

“Unfortunately, Iker had an early crash and that wasn’t in our plans, it’s not what we want.

“We got positive information in order to keep us going and we have the hope that it’s going to be much better during the season.”

Lecuona ended the morning session 15th fastest and was 1.1 seconds down on the quickest time set by Yamaha’s Jonathan Rea.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
42 mins ago
2024 World Superbike Catalunya Test - Results (Day-one, Final))
Nicolo Bulega, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Nicolo Bulega, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
F1
News
1 hour ago
‘Question marks are there’ - Daniel Ricciardo issued another warning over F1 future
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Preparation
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi…
F1
News
1 hour ago
The secret behind Sergio Perez’s upturn in form? Key change credited
Sergio Perez on the grid at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Sergio Perez on the grid at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Cost-cutting of Ducati salaries puts Jorge Martin future in doubt
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
WSBK
News
2 hours ago
Iker Lecuona leaves Catalunya WorldSBK test early
Iker Lecuona, Jerez WorldSBK test, 25 January
Iker Lecuona, Jerez WorldSBK test, 25 January

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Herve Poncharal tells Pedro Acosta ‘you are number one material’
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
F1
News
3 hours ago
Mercedes clear up George Russell’s last lap radio message and puncture concern
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
4 hours ago
‘Never seen anything better than that’ - Ferrari’s verdict on Oliver Bearman F1 debut
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah,
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World…
WSBK
News
4 hours ago
Honda: “Other manufacturers have made a huge step, we’re not at the same level”
Xavi Vierge, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Xavi Vierge, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February