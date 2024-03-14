Iker Lecuona leaves Catalunya WorldSBK test early

Iker Lecuona was declared unfit for all three WorldSBK races at the season-opener in Phillip Island.

And after attempting to make a return to action during the Catalan test, Lecuona has instead cut his participation short due to a shoulder injury.

Missing the season-opener means Lecuona has failed to complete a full season since joining WorldSBK in 2022.

The Spaniard missed six races to close out his rookie season before missing one race in 2023.

But while the number of missed races was reduced last season, Lecuona still suffered injuries as his and Honda’s struggles continue.

Lecuona cut short his test programme after lunch time as Xavi Vierge and test rider Tetsuta Nagashima will instead continue development of the CBR1000RR-R.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com about the opening round, new team manager at Team HCR Jose Escamez said: “The first round was not what we expected or looking for, but the important thing is that we got information in order to keep developing our new bike.

“Unfortunately, Iker had an early crash and that wasn’t in our plans, it’s not what we want.

“We got positive information in order to keep us going and we have the hope that it’s going to be much better during the season.”

Lecuona ended the morning session 15th fastest and was 1.1 seconds down on the quickest time set by Yamaha’s Jonathan Rea.