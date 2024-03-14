2024 World Superbike Catalunya Test - Results (Day-one)

Midday results from day-one of the Catalunya WorldSBK test.

Day-one of the Catalunya WorldSBK test got underway with Alvaro Bautista going fastest with a low 1m 43s time.

However, the two-time world champion’s effort was quickly beaten by Toprak Razgatlioglu, who broke into the 1m 42s barrier. 

30 minutes later and a new name popped up to the top of the leaderboard as six-time world champion Jonathan Rea put the woes of Phillip Island behind him.

Just over a tenth clear of Razgatlioglu, Rea held on top top spot briefly before Remy Gardner smashed the personal best time by over half a second.

But Rea responded as the two Yamaha riders exchanged places at the front of the leaderboard.

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK1:41.655
2Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.0s
3Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.1s
4Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.3s
5Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.4s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.4s
7Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.5s
8Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.6s
9Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.7s
10Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+0.8s
11Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+0.8s
12Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.9s
13Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.0s
14Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+1.0s
15Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.1s
16Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.2s
17Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.3s
18Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+1.3s
19Tetsuta NagashimaJAPTeam HRC+1.5s
20Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+1.6s
21Florian MarinoFRAKawasaki Racing Team+1.7s
22Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.1s
23Bradley SmithGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.3s
24Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati+2.3s
25Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+2.6s
26Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.7s
27Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+3.7s

Prior to that, yellow flags were deployed when Razgatlioglu had a fall at turn ten. Razgatlioglu was able to get his M 1000 RR back to the garage. Bradley Smith also crashed his BMW machine at turn five.

Both Bautista and factory Ducait team-mate Nicolo Bulega then found more time as they moved into third and fourth ahead of Razgatlioglu.

However, the margin to both Yamaha riders was still a significant four tenths.

