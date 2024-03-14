Day-one of the Catalunya WorldSBK test got underway with Alvaro Bautista going fastest with a low 1m 43s time.

However, the two-time world champion’s effort was quickly beaten by Toprak Razgatlioglu, who broke into the 1m 42s barrier.

30 minutes later and a new name popped up to the top of the leaderboard as six-time world champion Jonathan Rea put the woes of Phillip Island behind him.

Just over a tenth clear of Razgatlioglu, Rea held on top top spot briefly before Remy Gardner smashed the personal best time by over half a second.

But Rea responded as the two Yamaha riders exchanged places at the front of the leaderboard.

2024 World Superbike Catalunya Test - Results (Day-one) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK 1:41.655 2 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.0s 3 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.1s 4 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.3s 5 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.4s 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.4s 7 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.5s 8 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.6s 9 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.7s 10 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Ducati +0.8s 11 Michael Ruben Rinaldi SPA Motocorsa Ducati +0.8s 12 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.9s 13 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.0s 14 Andrea Iannone ITA GoEleven Ducati +1.0s 15 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.1s 16 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.2s 17 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.3s 18 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW +1.3s 19 Tetsuta Nagashima JAP Team HRC +1.5s 20 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha +1.6s 21 Florian Marino FRA Kawasaki Racing Team +1.7s 22 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +2.1s 23 Bradley Smith GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +2.3s 24 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati +2.3s 25 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas Mie Honda +2.6s 26 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.7s 27 Adam Norrodin MAL Petronas Mie Honda +3.7s

Prior to that, yellow flags were deployed when Razgatlioglu had a fall at turn ten. Razgatlioglu was able to get his M 1000 RR back to the garage. Bradley Smith also crashed his BMW machine at turn five.

Both Bautista and factory Ducait team-mate Nicolo Bulega then found more time as they moved into third and fourth ahead of Razgatlioglu.

However, the margin to both Yamaha riders was still a significant four tenths.