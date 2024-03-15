2024 World Superbike Catalunya Test - Results (Day-two, Final)

Results from day-two of the 2024 WorldSBK test in Catalunya.

Nicolo Bulega, Australian WorldSBK, 23 February
Nicolo Bulega, Australian WorldSBK, 23 February

First to break under the 1m 41s barrier for the second day in a row, WorldSBK rookie Nicolo Bulega jumped to the top of the leaderboard as the afternoon running got underway.

Jonathan Rea quickly joined Bulega as he went less than a tenth shy of the reigning Supersport champion.

Alex Lowes suffered a crash at turn five and as a result suffered a snapped handlebar on the left side.

After a difficult morning, Danilo Petrucci propelled himself up the order with a lap time good enough for P3.

Petrucci’s day then got a lot better as he went fastest, however, it quickly turned into disaster for the Italian as he crashed at turn ten moments later.

Lowes had a second crash at turn ten as he damaged the left handlebar again, but the Kawasaki rider managed to get his ZX-10RR back to pit lane.

After a tip-off at turn one, Bulega then bounced back to go fastest with a new lap record.

Late pace from Toprak Razgatlioglu saw the BMW rider come within a whisker of taking top spot away from Bulega.

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:40.172s
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.0s
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.4s
4Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+0.4s
5Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.6s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.6s
7Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+0.7s
8Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.7s
9Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.8s
10Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+0.8s
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.8s
12Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.9s
13Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.0s
14Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati+1.3s
15Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.3s
16Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.3s
17Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+1.4s
18Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.6s
19Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.6s
20Tetsuta NagashimaJAPTeam HRC+1.9s
21Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+2.1s
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+2.1s
23Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.2s
24Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+2.7s
25Sylvain GuintoliFRAROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.9s
26Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+3.0s
27Bradley SmithGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+3.3s

Following a slow start to day-two, WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista was the early pacesetter as he led the way from former team-mate Michael Rinladi.

A Ducati 1-2 then became a top four as Andrea Iannone went to the top of the leaderboard by three tenths. 

That was until Bulega put his factory Ducati into second place, less than a tenth down on his fellow Superbike rookie.

But despite Ducati’s hot start, it was Toprak Razgatlioglu who went quickest just before midday.

Overnight rain was the cause of today’s slow start, with championship leader Alex Lowes the first rider to venture out of pit lane.

Danilo Petrucci brought out the first yellow flag of the day when he encountered a technical issue aboard his Ducati.

2024 World Superbike Catalunya Test - Results (Day-two)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team1:41.441s
2Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+0.0s
3Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.0s
4Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.1s
5Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.1s
6Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+0.3s
7Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.3s
8Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+0.4s
9Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+0.4s
10Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.5s
11Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.7s
12Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati+0.7s
13Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.8s
14Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.8s
15Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.0s
16Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.4s
17Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.5s
18Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.6s
19Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+1.6s
20Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+1.9s
21Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.9s
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+2.0s
23Bradley SmithGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.2s
24Sylvain GuintoliFRAROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.6s
25Tetsuta NagashimaJAPTeam HRC+2.7s
26Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+3.6s
27Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing TeamNo Time Set

