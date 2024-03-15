First to break under the 1m 41s barrier for the second day in a row, WorldSBK rookie Nicolo Bulega jumped to the top of the leaderboard as the afternoon running got underway.

Jonathan Rea quickly joined Bulega as he went less than a tenth shy of the reigning Supersport champion.

Alex Lowes suffered a crash at turn five and as a result suffered a snapped handlebar on the left side.

After a difficult morning, Danilo Petrucci propelled himself up the order with a lap time good enough for P3.

Petrucci’s day then got a lot better as he went fastest, however, it quickly turned into disaster for the Italian as he crashed at turn ten moments later.

Lowes had a second crash at turn ten as he damaged the left handlebar again, but the Kawasaki rider managed to get his ZX-10RR back to pit lane.

After a tip-off at turn one, Bulega then bounced back to go fastest with a new lap record.

Late pace from Toprak Razgatlioglu saw the BMW rider come within a whisker of taking top spot away from Bulega.

2024 World Superbike Catalunya Test - Results (Day-two, Final) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:40.172s 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.0s 3 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.4s 4 Andrea Iannone ITA GoEleven Ducati +0.4s 5 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.6s 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.6s 7 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Ducati +0.7s 8 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.7s 9 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.8s 10 Michael Ruben Rinaldi SPA Motocorsa Ducati +0.8s 11 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.8s 12 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.9s 13 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.0s 14 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati +1.3s 15 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.3s 16 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +1.3s 17 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW +1.4s 18 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.6s 19 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.6s 20 Tetsuta Nagashima JAP Team HRC +1.9s 21 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha +2.1s 22 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas Mie Honda +2.1s 23 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.2s 24 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +2.7s 25 Sylvain Guintoli FRA ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +2.9s 26 Adam Norrodin MAL Petronas Mie Honda +3.0s 27 Bradley Smith GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +3.3s

Following a slow start to day-two, WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista was the early pacesetter as he led the way from former team-mate Michael Rinladi.

A Ducati 1-2 then became a top four as Andrea Iannone went to the top of the leaderboard by three tenths.

That was until Bulega put his factory Ducati into second place, less than a tenth down on his fellow Superbike rookie.

But despite Ducati’s hot start, it was Toprak Razgatlioglu who went quickest just before midday.

Overnight rain was the cause of today’s slow start, with championship leader Alex Lowes the first rider to venture out of pit lane.

Danilo Petrucci brought out the first yellow flag of the day when he encountered a technical issue aboard his Ducati.