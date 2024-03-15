2024 World Superbike Catalunya Test - Results (Day-two, Final)
Results from day-two of the 2024 WorldSBK test in Catalunya.
First to break under the 1m 41s barrier for the second day in a row, WorldSBK rookie Nicolo Bulega jumped to the top of the leaderboard as the afternoon running got underway.
Jonathan Rea quickly joined Bulega as he went less than a tenth shy of the reigning Supersport champion.
Pirelli introduce new tyres for WorldSBK test and Catalunya round
Alex Lowes suffered a crash at turn five and as a result suffered a snapped handlebar on the left side.
After a difficult morning, Danilo Petrucci propelled himself up the order with a lap time good enough for P3.
Petrucci’s day then got a lot better as he went fastest, however, it quickly turned into disaster for the Italian as he crashed at turn ten moments later.
Lowes had a second crash at turn ten as he damaged the left handlebar again, but the Kawasaki rider managed to get his ZX-10RR back to pit lane.
After a tip-off at turn one, Bulega then bounced back to go fastest with a new lap record.
Late pace from Toprak Razgatlioglu saw the BMW rider come within a whisker of taking top spot away from Bulega.
|2024 World Superbike Catalunya Test - Results (Day-two, Final)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:40.172s
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.0s
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.4s
|4
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.4s
|5
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.6s
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.6s
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+0.7s
|8
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.7s
|9
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.8s
|10
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.8s
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.8s
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.9s
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.0s
|14
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati
|+1.3s
|15
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.3s
|16
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+1.3s
|17
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.4s
|18
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1.6s
|19
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.6s
|20
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JAP
|Team HRC
|+1.9s
|21
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+2.1s
|22
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+2.1s
|23
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.2s
|24
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+2.7s
|25
|Sylvain Guintoli
|FRA
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.9s
|26
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+3.0s
|27
|Bradley Smith
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+3.3s
Following a slow start to day-two, WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista was the early pacesetter as he led the way from former team-mate Michael Rinladi.
A Ducati 1-2 then became a top four as Andrea Iannone went to the top of the leaderboard by three tenths.
That was until Bulega put his factory Ducati into second place, less than a tenth down on his fellow Superbike rookie.
But despite Ducati’s hot start, it was Toprak Razgatlioglu who went quickest just before midday.
Overnight rain was the cause of today’s slow start, with championship leader Alex Lowes the first rider to venture out of pit lane.
Danilo Petrucci brought out the first yellow flag of the day when he encountered a technical issue aboard his Ducati.
|2024 World Superbike Catalunya Test - Results (Day-two)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|1:41.441s
|2
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.0s
|3
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.0s
|4
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.1s
|5
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.1s
|6
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+0.3s
|7
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.3s
|8
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.4s
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+0.4s
|10
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.5s
|11
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.7s
|12
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati
|+0.7s
|13
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.8s
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.8s
|15
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.0s
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.4s
|17
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.5s
|18
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.6s
|19
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.6s
|20
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.9s
|21
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.9s
|22
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+2.0s
|23
|Bradley Smith
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.2s
|24
|Sylvain Guintoli
|FRA
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.6s
|25
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JAP
|Team HRC
|+2.7s
|26
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+3.6s
|27
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|No Time Set