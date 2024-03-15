Pirelli introduce new tyres for WorldSBK test and Catalunya round

The first introduction to the Pirelli range for WorldSBK is the new SCX C900 rear tyre which is aimed at providing more stability for riders.

This comes after the B800 was predominantly used as the rear tyre of choice in WorldSBK last season.

Discussing the new rear tyre option, Pirelli’s WorldSBK project leader Steven Neumann said: “The C900 is a rear tyre, and this tyre is a development from the SCX. It’s quite a nice tyre so it’s the first time we will test it in WorldSBK.

“It’s an improvement on the SCX based on what we know from the previous development tyre of the SCX.

“The compound is the same, it’s just that we are looking for something better. It’s already a really good tyre. As you saw last year, it’s been used for full races. We had, last year, the B800 as a development tyre.

“This tyre is an improvement of that development. It’s not something softer or harder but bringing something new to have something better. You are supposed to have more stability on drive, and more edge grip.”

It’s not just rear tyres that have been introduced as a new front option has been made available during the Catalunya test.

Not linked to the rear tyre, both options will be in the tyre allocation for round two of the season later this month

“There’s a new front tyre, it’s not linked to the rear tyre,” added Neumann. “It’s just a development soft tyre which is in the SC1 family.

“Our target is to give more stability on the front, mainly when it’s hotter and on really demanding tracks on the front, like Barcelona, in heavy braking areas or when you’re leaning and starting to brake.

“The compound remains the same as the SC1, so we are looking to have better stability.”