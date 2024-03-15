2024 World Superbike Catalunya Test - Results (Day-two)

Midday results from day-two of the 2024 WorldSBK test in Catalunya.

Following a slow start to day-two, WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista was the early pacesetter as he led the way from former team-mate Michael Rinladi.

A Ducati 1-2 then became a top four as Andrea Iannone went to the top of the leaderboard by three tenths. 

That was until Nicolo Bulega put his factory Ducati into second place, less than a tenth down on his fellow Superbike rookie.

But despite Ducati’s hot start, it was Toprak Razgatlioglu who went quickest just before midday.

Overnight rain was the cause of today’s slow start, with championship leader Alex Lowes the first rider to venture out of pit lane.

Danilo Petrucci brought out the first yellow flag of the day when he encountered a technical issue aboard his Ducati.

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team1:41.441s
2Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+0.0s
3Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.0s
4Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.1s
5Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.1s
6Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+0.3s
7Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.3s
8Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+0.4s
9Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+0.4s
10Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.5s
11Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.7s
12Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati+0.7s
13Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.8s
14Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.8s
15Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.0s
16Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.4s
17Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.5s
18Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.6s
19Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+1.6s
20Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+1.9s
21Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.9s
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+2.0s
23Bradley SmithGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.2s
24Sylvain GuintoliFRAROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.6s
25Tetsuta NagashimaJAPTeam HRC+2.7s
26Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+3.6s
27Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing TeamNo Time Set

