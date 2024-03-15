2024 World Superbike Catalunya Test - Results (Day-two)
Midday results from day-two of the 2024 WorldSBK test in Catalunya.
Following a slow start to day-two, WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista was the early pacesetter as he led the way from former team-mate Michael Rinladi.
A Ducati 1-2 then became a top four as Andrea Iannone went to the top of the leaderboard by three tenths.
That was until Nicolo Bulega put his factory Ducati into second place, less than a tenth down on his fellow Superbike rookie.
But despite Ducati’s hot start, it was Toprak Razgatlioglu who went quickest just before midday.
Overnight rain was the cause of today’s slow start, with championship leader Alex Lowes the first rider to venture out of pit lane.
Danilo Petrucci brought out the first yellow flag of the day when he encountered a technical issue aboard his Ducati.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|1:41.441s
|2
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.0s
|3
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.0s
|4
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.1s
|5
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.1s
|6
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+0.3s
|7
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.3s
|8
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.4s
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+0.4s
|10
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.5s
|11
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.7s
|12
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati
|+0.7s
|13
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.8s
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.8s
|15
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.0s
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.4s
|17
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.5s
|18
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.6s
|19
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.6s
|20
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.9s
|21
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.9s
|22
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+2.0s
|23
|Bradley Smith
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.2s
|24
|Sylvain Guintoli
|FRA
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.6s
|25
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JAP
|Team HRC
|+2.7s
|26
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+3.6s
|27
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|No Time Set