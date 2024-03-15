2024 World Superbike Catalunya Test - Results (Day-two)

Following a slow start to day-two, WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista was the early pacesetter as he led the way from former team-mate Michael Rinladi.

A Ducati 1-2 then became a top four as Andrea Iannone went to the top of the leaderboard by three tenths.

That was until Nicolo Bulega put his factory Ducati into second place, less than a tenth down on his fellow Superbike rookie.

But despite Ducati’s hot start, it was Toprak Razgatlioglu who went quickest just before midday.

Overnight rain was the cause of today’s slow start, with championship leader Alex Lowes the first rider to venture out of pit lane.

Danilo Petrucci brought out the first yellow flag of the day when he encountered a technical issue aboard his Ducati.