Andrea Iannone: ‘I’m a rookie but the goal is always similar…’

After a quiet day-one to the test, Andrea Iannone showed similar form to the WorldSBK season-opener in Phillip Island as he ran inside the top five for large parts of the day.

Iannone, who made a roaring return to racing following a four-year ban, was four tenths off Nicolo Bulega’s top time.

Bulega narrowly edged out Toprak Razgatlioglu thanks to a new unofficial lap record, while Iannone was just behind Danilo Petrucci who got the better of him for P3 in Race 2 at Phillip Island.

Speaking after the test, Iannone said: “The goal is always similar, I’m a rookie here and it’s just the beginning.

“Everyday I learn something, tyres, setup, electronics… Every test and every day is much better for me, because I started very far.

“Everyone here have been riding non-stop for 20 years, I stopped four years, and it’s not easy to recover. But I’m happy.

“We have a good potential, but the race is always the race. Generally, in the test I struggle more than in the race, but we will see.”

Also on circuit for Ducati was their MotoGP test rider Michele Pirro, who was busy testing ‘different solutions’ for factory riders Bulega and Alvaro Bautista.

Also showing very good speed on day-two, Pirro admitted he would like to get his hands on the Panigale V4 R more often, even in the form of racing as a wildcard as the Italian might not be able to do so in MotoGP this season.

Pirro said: “It’s after a long time that I come back to WorldSBK, in fact, five years! It was a good impression because I used the Panigale V4 R and Pirellis.

“I got data to try and help Alvaro and others but also to develop the bike for the future. The other manufacturers push very hard and the level is very high.

“I tried different solutions for the weight of Alvaro, engine parts and the balance of the bike. I wasn’t so far away from the fast riders, so I’m happy with the first test with a Superbike after a while.

“I hope I continue with Superbike, maybe another test, perhaps at Misano. Maybe I want to come back for some races but we’ll see!

“I enjoyed it and we’ll check with Ducati! I enjoyed it with the other riders too; maybe this year, it’s not possible for me to do a wildcard in MotoGP and I hope to come to WorldSBK once or twice.

“I see Nicolo very well; he’s riding well, a good guy and fast. It’s very impressive, also the other riders but Nicolo is a good talent and a very good rider.”