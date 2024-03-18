Iker Lecuona ‘felt a big punch in the shoulder’, reverts back to old swingarm

Iker Lecuona remains less than 100% fit after completing the two-day WorldSBK test in Catalunya for Honda.

Iker Lecuona
Iker Lecuona

After suffering an injury in the pre-season WorldSBK test at Phillip Island, Iker Lecuona made his return to action in Catalunya.

Lecuona, who cut short his running on day-one, was again in action during day-two as he tried an older spec swingarm.

Lecuona said: “We tried the new items which are a question for us; I could take data for the team, which is positive.

“The second day felt more comfortable on the bike so it was less painful for the shoulder but in the end, the last run was more aggressive and braking for Turn 10, it was more painful and it felt like a big punch in the shoulder.

“I said ‘OK, let’s finish for today’; at the end, it wasn’t nice to not do many laps but now it’s time to recover and be ready for next week.

“I can say I prefer the old swingarm; we need to confirm that with the data because we need to change more items on the bike to use it, as it’s old but it has some positive points that right now, we need to talk to the team and the Japanese engineers, to see if we can use it or not and what we need to do to feel more comfortable.”

Fastest of all the Honda riders for the second consecutive day, Xavi Vierge admitted Honda managed to complete their entire test program without any hiccups.

“We’ve been able to complete our work plan for these tests, while making adjustments along the way of course,” began Vierge. 

“The feeling with the bike wasn’t so bad when we started on Thursday but when we made a set-up change later that day, to try and improve the drive, this unfortunately caused my feeling to diminish.

“The work continued on Friday though, when we made a lot of laps and tested some new parts, particularly concerning the electronics, the engine brake area, and the swing-arm.

“Even though we haven't yet realised all the benefits we were hoping for, the test has given us indications of the direction to follow.

“We now have a lot of data to analyse in order to find the best possible base for the race weekend.

“I want to thank the team for all their hard work here and also Honda and HRC - everyone is working tirelessly in Japan to bring us new items and improve our machine, so a big thank you to everyone. Let's keep pushing forward.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
39 mins ago
Official: Fermin Aldeguer to MotoGP with Ducati in 2025
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Andrea Locatelli ‘not fully there when trying to push, but confidence is high’
Andrea Locatelli
Andrea Locatelli
F1
News
1 hour ago
Jos Verstappen: Max "doesn't like" questions about Christian Horner scandal
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo responds to “past your best” jibe from Australian F1 champ
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
WSBK
News
2 hours ago
Sam Lowes: ‘Everything is still new for me but I feel we are going to be competitive’
Sam Lowes
Sam Lowes

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
GASGAS Tech3 ‘cannot wait’ to see Acosta ‘express himself’ at Portimao
Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Marc Marquez on battle with Pedro Acosta: ‘I said I’m going to “switch on”’
Marc Marquez, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Marc Marquez, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
The Crash MotoGP podcast: Portimao preview; the first '25 rider move?
podcast
podcast
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
New BMW boss makes intriguing hint about future MotoGP entry
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February