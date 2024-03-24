2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Race (2) Results
Results from Race 2, round two of the 2024 World Superbike championship in Barcelona, Spain.
Winner of the Superpole Race earlier in the day, Toprak Razgatlioglu started from pole for the third time this weekend.
But Razgatlioglu was immediately dropped to fourth as the three Ducatis of Alvaro Bautista, Andrea Iannone and Nicolo Bulega came through.
- 2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Superpole Race Results
- Toprak Razgatlioglu relieved to win first race with BMW: ‘This is a dream’
After nearly colliding at turn one, more movement took place between Bulega and Iannone, with the former getting ahead of his fellow rookie.
There was an incident on lap one between Andrea Locatelli, Michael Rinaldi and Axel Bassani, which resulted in Rinaldi and Bassani retiring from the race.
At the front, changes were again taking place behind Bautista as Razgatlioglu and Iannone got ahead of Bulega.
There was another collision on lap three as Bradley Ray and Iker Lecuona crashed at the opening corner.
Wanting to push on the pace, Bulega took second spot away from Razgatlioglu before gaining the lead from Bautista on lap five.
Bulega managed to gap Bautista by six tenths, a lead that remained the same for several laps before the two-time world champion slowly closed back in.
With 11 laps to go, Bautista made his move as he dove to the inside following a very good slipstream on his team-mate.
While Bulega initially went with Bautista, Razgatlioglu was beginning to be dropped by the two factory Ducati riders.
On lap 12 there was drama as Iannone made his first mistake of the season as he crashed out of P4 at turn ten.
With Razgatlioglu continuing to shed time, Bulega began closing back in on Bautista as the lead reduced to two tenths.
Three laps to go was the moment Bulega had nothing left for Bautista, who secured his first win of the season.
|2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Race (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|20 Laps
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+2.041s
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+7.005s
|4
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+12.452s
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+15.076s
|6
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+15.202s
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+15.285s
|8
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+16.963s
|9
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+19.849s
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+21.644s
|11
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+22.108s
|12
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+24.985s
|13
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+26.329s
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+25.452s
|15
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+34.445s
|16
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+36.522s
|17
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+46.934s
|18
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+1 Lap
|19
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|DNF
|20
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|DNF
|21
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|DNF
|22
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|DNF
|23
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|DNF