2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Race (2) Results

Winner of the Superpole Race earlier in the day, Toprak Razgatlioglu started from pole for the third time this weekend.

But Razgatlioglu was immediately dropped to fourth as the three Ducatis of Alvaro Bautista, Andrea Iannone and Nicolo Bulega came through.

After nearly colliding at turn one, more movement took place between Bulega and Iannone, with the former getting ahead of his fellow rookie.

There was an incident on lap one between Andrea Locatelli, Michael Rinaldi and Axel Bassani, which resulted in Rinaldi and Bassani retiring from the race.

At the front, changes were again taking place behind Bautista as Razgatlioglu and Iannone got ahead of Bulega.

There was another collision on lap three as Bradley Ray and Iker Lecuona crashed at the opening corner.

Wanting to push on the pace, Bulega took second spot away from Razgatlioglu before gaining the lead from Bautista on lap five.

Bulega managed to gap Bautista by six tenths, a lead that remained the same for several laps before the two-time world champion slowly closed back in.

With 11 laps to go, Bautista made his move as he dove to the inside following a very good slipstream on his team-mate.

While Bulega initially went with Bautista, Razgatlioglu was beginning to be dropped by the two factory Ducati riders.

On lap 12 there was drama as Iannone made his first mistake of the season as he crashed out of P4 at turn ten.

With Razgatlioglu continuing to shed time, Bulega began closing back in on Bautista as the lead reduced to two tenths.

Three laps to go was the moment Bulega had nothing left for Bautista, who secured his first win of the season.