2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Superpole Race Results
Results from Superpole Race, round two of the 2024 World Superbike championship in Barcelona, Spain.
Andrea Iannone made the best start of anyone as he led from Sam Lowes into turn one.
Going backwards was Nicolo Bulega as the factory Ducati rider was pushed down to fifth after starting second.
Lowes then went to the front of the field as he did in Race 1, while brother Alex Lowes made a fast start as he overtook Bulega for third spot.
Alex Lowes then slotted in behind his brother as he came through on Iannone on lap two.
A quick response came from Iannone before the former MotoGP rider then delivered a brilliant move on Sam Lowes for the lead [lap four].
A wild lap five saw Bulega, Alex Lowes and Iannone all lead before Toprak Razgatlioglu overtook two riders at turn nine to gain top spot.
But Iannone was not to be denied the lead as he out-braked Razgatlioglu heading into turn one.
With four laps to go Razgatlioglu began his second charge as he came back through on Iannone at turn one.
Slowly creeping his way into contention, Alvaro Bautista took advantage of Iannone and Bulega fighting to leap ahead of his team-mate.
Bautista then blasted past Iannone down the start-finish straight as he claimed P2 with three laps to go.
Bautista’s stunning comeback was complete when he took the lead away from Razgatlioglu at turn one, however, the BMW rider shocked Bautista with a late move at the final corner which sent the reigning champion wide and allowed Iannone to claim second.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|10 Laps
|2
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.075s
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.260s
|4
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.411s
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.611s
|6
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.634s
|7
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+4.249s
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+4.354s
|9
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+5.196s
|10
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+5.269s
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+6.831s
|12
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+7.338s
|13
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+7.435s
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+7.891s
|15
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+10.288s
|16
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+11.060s
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+11.864s
|18
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+11.937s
|19
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+15.582s
|20
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+16.125s
|21
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+16.901s
|22
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+19.389s
|23
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|Petronas Mie Honda
|DNF