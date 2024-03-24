2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Superpole Race Results

Andrea Iannone made the best start of anyone as he led from Sam Lowes into turn one.

Going backwards was Nicolo Bulega as the factory Ducati rider was pushed down to fifth after starting second.

Lowes then went to the front of the field as he did in Race 1, while brother Alex Lowes made a fast start as he overtook Bulega for third spot.

Alex Lowes then slotted in behind his brother as he came through on Iannone on lap two.

A quick response came from Iannone before the former MotoGP rider then delivered a brilliant move on Sam Lowes for the lead [lap four].

A wild lap five saw Bulega, Alex Lowes and Iannone all lead before Toprak Razgatlioglu overtook two riders at turn nine to gain top spot.

But Iannone was not to be denied the lead as he out-braked Razgatlioglu heading into turn one.

With four laps to go Razgatlioglu began his second charge as he came back through on Iannone at turn one.

Slowly creeping his way into contention, Alvaro Bautista took advantage of Iannone and Bulega fighting to leap ahead of his team-mate.

Bautista then blasted past Iannone down the start-finish straight as he claimed P2 with three laps to go.

Bautista’s stunning comeback was complete when he took the lead away from Razgatlioglu at turn one, however, the BMW rider shocked Bautista with a late move at the final corner which sent the reigning champion wide and allowed Iannone to claim second.