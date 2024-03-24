2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Superpole Race Results

Results from Superpole Race, round two of the 2024 World Superbike championship in Barcelona, Spain.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Andrea Iannone made the best start of anyone as he led from Sam Lowes into turn one.

Going backwards was Nicolo Bulega as the factory Ducati rider was pushed down to fifth after starting second.

Lowes then went to the front of the field as he did in Race 1, while brother Alex Lowes made a fast start as he overtook Bulega for third spot.

Alex Lowes then slotted in behind his brother as he came through on Iannone on lap two.

A quick response came from Iannone before the former MotoGP rider then delivered a brilliant move on Sam Lowes for the lead [lap four]. 

A wild lap five saw Bulega, Alex Lowes and Iannone all lead before Toprak Razgatlioglu overtook two riders at turn nine to gain top spot.

But Iannone was not to be denied the lead as he out-braked Razgatlioglu heading into turn one.

With four laps to go Razgatlioglu began his second charge as he came back through on Iannone at turn one.

Slowly creeping his way into contention, Alvaro Bautista took advantage of Iannone and Bulega fighting to leap ahead of his team-mate.

Bautista then blasted past Iannone down the start-finish straight as he claimed P2 with three laps to go.

Bautista’s stunning comeback was complete when he took the lead away from Razgatlioglu at turn one, however, the BMW rider shocked Bautista with a late move at the final corner which sent the reigning champion wide and allowed Iannone to claim second.

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team10 Laps
2Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+0.075s
3Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.260s
4Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.411s
5Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.611s
6Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.634s
7Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+4.249s
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+4.354s
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+5.196s
10Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+5.269s
11Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+6.831s
12Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+7.338s
13Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+7.435s
14Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+7.891s
15Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+10.288s
16Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+11.060s
17Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+11.864s
18Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+11.937s
19Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+15.582s
20Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+16.125s
21Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+16.901s
22Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+19.389s
23Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie HondaDNF

