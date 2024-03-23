Jonathan Rea DNF in Catalunya Race 1 after “error on the grid”

Jonathan Rea and Paul Denning react to disappointing Race 1 in Catalunya

Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March

Jonathan Rea did not finish - and was barely able to begin - Race 1 in Catalunya on Saturday after an “error on the grid”.

The second round of the 2024 World Superbikes season got off to a terrible start for Rea, whose adjustment to Yamaha has been slow so far.

Rea was a disappointing 13th in the Superpole race, but in Race 1 he burnt out his clutch at the start, leaving him no option but to retire before a lap was completed.

“Following a successful test aboard the R1 here last week, and after making significant progress during Free Practice yesterday, I was quietly confident about fighting for a good result in the race today,” Rea reacted.

“Qualifying didn’t go quite according to plan, but the longer runs yesterday where we focused on tyre conservation for the race meant a strong result was possible today.

“Unfortunately, I fried the clutch off the start and didn’t even manage to complete a lap.

“I’m sorry for the team, who worked incredibly hard in the run up to this race only for it to end on the first lap.

“But now we will put this behind us and focus on tomorrow, where we need a strong performance in the Superpole Race to ensure a good grid position for Race 2.”

Pata Prometeon Yamaha team principal Paul Denning added: “Unfortunately, JR’s error on the grid meant that he was unable to at least mirror Loka’s performance which we are sure he could have done – and it would have been great to have 20 laps worth of invaluable data.

“It’s a tough moment for an incredible rider, but we are confident that this low point for JR will soon be matched with some highs.”

Yamaha's Andrea Locatelli P5

Andrea Locatelli qualified in 9th then finished Race 1 in fifth.

“Well, it was for sure a difficult race today, but I think in the end we managed not too bad,” he reacted.

“We got the top five, but I am not happy enough so let’s see where we can improve and we try pushing hard tomorrow to recover some positions to try to make a podium.

“It’s not so far, if maybe we can find something we can be fighting again for the podium.

“Today was difficult to manage both tyres front and rear, and we need to understand what we can work on and what we can do to try to be fast at the end of the race.”

Denning added: “Qualifying was tough today and even though the lap times were super close, ninth and 13th made the job for Race 1 more difficult than we would have liked.

“That said, Loka made an incredible start from the third row to be in fourth position immediately, and after that rode a very well calculated race here in Catalunya.

“Managing the tyre wear is absolutely the only priority, Loka felt the pace was a little too fast at the start for this, so he dropped back a bit but potentially looking at the data in hindsight possibly he could have pushed little bit earlier for fourth place or even the podium. Good job for Andrea and his crew, another solid race.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
15 mins ago
Marc Marquez overtake “borderline dirty” | “Jorge Martin won’t be happy”
Marc Marquez, Tissot Sprint Race, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Marc Marquez, Tissot Sprint Race, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
MotoGP
News
37 mins ago
Brad Binder bullish despite two crashes: “Zero grip, tyre was basically wood!”
Brad Binder, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Brad Binder, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
MotoGP
News
47 mins ago
Fabio Quartararo calls his shot with tyre plans ahead of Portuguese MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
F1
News
54 mins ago
Lewis Hamilton’s ex-physio Angela Cullen returns with new role revealed
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG F1 Physiotherapist. Formula 1 World
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Jonathan Rea DNF in Catalunya Race 1 after “error on the grid”
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Marc Marquez details unusual and costly “big mistake” in Portimao
Marc
Marc
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Luca Marini reveals ‘test’ plan after Honda’s grim Portimao sprint
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Jorge Martin reacts to Marc Marquez pass and Maverick Vinales’ pace in Portimao
Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Tissot sprint race, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Tissot sprint race,…
MotoGP
Results
1 hour ago
Starting grid for the Portuguese MotoGP: How the race will begin
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March