2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Race (1) Results - Toprak Razgatlioglu wins

Results from Race 1, round two of the 2024 World Superbike championship in Barcelona.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, 22 March
Starting from pole for the first time as a BMW rider, Toprak Razgatlioglu made the perfect start as he led into turn one from Andrea Iannone and Sam Lowes.

With three rookies behind him, Razgatlioglu managed to hold off Lowes who had ideas of taking the lead, while Jonathan Rea suffered a disastrous opening lap as he fell to the back of the grid.

2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Race (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team20 Laps
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.868s
3Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+5.338s
4Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+8.543s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+9.818s
6Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+11.190s
7Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+12.020s
8Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+12.329s
9Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+16.677s
10Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+17.144s
11Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+18.895s
12Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+19.477s
13Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+22.194s
14Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+22.233s
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+32.087s
16Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+34.181s
17Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+37.540s
18Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+38.241s
19Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+38.752s
20Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+59.422s
21Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+1 Lap
22Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS DucatiDNF
23Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBKDNF

Rea then returned to pit lane as riders began lap two, with the six-time world champion needing to retire his R1.

At the front, Lowes was continuing to hound Razgatlioglu before taking the lead at turn five on lap three.

Lowes immediately pulled away from the BMW rider, as Razgatlioglu seemed to be holding back in a bid to conserve his rear tyre.

In fourth, Nicolo Bulega was attempting to overtake Iannone which was provig difficult after a failed move at turn ten [lap three].

Bulega’s second attempt was more successful as he went through under braking at turn one [lap five].

Meanwhile, Lowes was now a full second clear of Razgatlioglu as Ducati’s dominance was in full flow.

Bulega wasted no time in taking second away from Razgatlioglu, which just as quickly turned into P1 as Lowes crashed out at turn ten.

Something we very rarely see, Razgatlioglu was pushed back to third as Iannone out-braked the BMW rider at turn one [lap seven].

As Bulega dropped Iannone and Razgatlioglu by over two seconds, Bautista began making progress as he latched onto the rear of Danilo Petrucci for P7.

Bautista followed Petrucci through on Alex Lowes and Andrea Locatelli, while another change for second took place as Razgatlioglu went through on Iannone.

Bautista’s progress continued with seven laps to go as he overtook Petrucci at turn one.

Following Bautista through on Michael Van Der Mark, Petrucci delivered a very good move under braking to steal fifth place away from the Dutchman.

Bautista was not done there as he closed in on Iannone after dropping Petrucci.

The two-time world champion eventually got through at the final corner as the pair began lap 18. 

At the front, Bulega was beginning to suffer as Razgatlioglu brought a gap of nearly five seconds down to 1.9s with two laps to go. 

A stunning penultimate lap from Razgatlioglu saw the gap drop below one second before the Turkish superstar went through at turn five to complete a breathtaking comeback. 

