2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Race (1) Results - Toprak Razgatlioglu wins
Results from Race 1, round two of the 2024 World Superbike championship in Barcelona.
Starting from pole for the first time as a BMW rider, Toprak Razgatlioglu made the perfect start as he led into turn one from Andrea Iannone and Sam Lowes.
With three rookies behind him, Razgatlioglu managed to hold off Lowes who had ideas of taking the lead, while Jonathan Rea suffered a disastrous opening lap as he fell to the back of the grid.
|2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Race (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|20 Laps
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.868s
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+5.338s
|4
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+8.543s
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+9.818s
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+11.190s
|7
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+12.020s
|8
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+12.329s
|9
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+16.677s
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+17.144s
|11
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+18.895s
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+19.477s
|13
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+22.194s
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+22.233s
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+32.087s
|16
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+34.181s
|17
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+37.540s
|18
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+38.241s
|19
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+38.752s
|20
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+59.422s
|21
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|22
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|DNF
|23
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|DNF
Rea then returned to pit lane as riders began lap two, with the six-time world champion needing to retire his R1.
At the front, Lowes was continuing to hound Razgatlioglu before taking the lead at turn five on lap three.
Lowes immediately pulled away from the BMW rider, as Razgatlioglu seemed to be holding back in a bid to conserve his rear tyre.
In fourth, Nicolo Bulega was attempting to overtake Iannone which was provig difficult after a failed move at turn ten [lap three].
Bulega’s second attempt was more successful as he went through under braking at turn one [lap five].
Meanwhile, Lowes was now a full second clear of Razgatlioglu as Ducati’s dominance was in full flow.
Bulega wasted no time in taking second away from Razgatlioglu, which just as quickly turned into P1 as Lowes crashed out at turn ten.
Something we very rarely see, Razgatlioglu was pushed back to third as Iannone out-braked the BMW rider at turn one [lap seven].
As Bulega dropped Iannone and Razgatlioglu by over two seconds, Bautista began making progress as he latched onto the rear of Danilo Petrucci for P7.
Bautista followed Petrucci through on Alex Lowes and Andrea Locatelli, while another change for second took place as Razgatlioglu went through on Iannone.
Bautista’s progress continued with seven laps to go as he overtook Petrucci at turn one.
Following Bautista through on Michael Van Der Mark, Petrucci delivered a very good move under braking to steal fifth place away from the Dutchman.
Bautista was not done there as he closed in on Iannone after dropping Petrucci.
The two-time world champion eventually got through at the final corner as the pair began lap 18.
At the front, Bulega was beginning to suffer as Razgatlioglu brought a gap of nearly five seconds down to 1.9s with two laps to go.
A stunning penultimate lap from Razgatlioglu saw the gap drop below one second before the Turkish superstar went through at turn five to complete a breathtaking comeback.