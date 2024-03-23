2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Race (1) Results - Toprak Razgatlioglu wins

Starting from pole for the first time as a BMW rider, Toprak Razgatlioglu made the perfect start as he led into turn one from Andrea Iannone and Sam Lowes.

With three rookies behind him, Razgatlioglu managed to hold off Lowes who had ideas of taking the lead, while Jonathan Rea suffered a disastrous opening lap as he fell to the back of the grid.

2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Race (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 20 Laps 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.868s 3 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +5.338s 4 Andrea Iannone ITA GoEleven Ducati +8.543s 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +9.818s 6 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +11.190s 7 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +12.020s 8 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +12.329s 9 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +16.677s 10 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +17.144s 11 Michael Ruben Rinaldi SPA Motocorsa Ducati +18.895s 12 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +19.477s 13 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +22.194s 14 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +22.233s 15 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +32.087s 16 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas Mie Honda +34.181s 17 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW +37.540s 18 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +38.241s 19 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha +38.752s 20 Adam Norrodin MAL Petronas Mie Honda +59.422s 21 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +1 Lap 22 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Ducati DNF 23 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK DNF

Rea then returned to pit lane as riders began lap two, with the six-time world champion needing to retire his R1.

At the front, Lowes was continuing to hound Razgatlioglu before taking the lead at turn five on lap three.

Lowes immediately pulled away from the BMW rider, as Razgatlioglu seemed to be holding back in a bid to conserve his rear tyre.

In fourth, Nicolo Bulega was attempting to overtake Iannone which was provig difficult after a failed move at turn ten [lap three].

Bulega’s second attempt was more successful as he went through under braking at turn one [lap five].

Meanwhile, Lowes was now a full second clear of Razgatlioglu as Ducati’s dominance was in full flow.

Bulega wasted no time in taking second away from Razgatlioglu, which just as quickly turned into P1 as Lowes crashed out at turn ten.

Something we very rarely see, Razgatlioglu was pushed back to third as Iannone out-braked the BMW rider at turn one [lap seven].

As Bulega dropped Iannone and Razgatlioglu by over two seconds, Bautista began making progress as he latched onto the rear of Danilo Petrucci for P7.

Bautista followed Petrucci through on Alex Lowes and Andrea Locatelli, while another change for second took place as Razgatlioglu went through on Iannone.

Bautista’s progress continued with seven laps to go as he overtook Petrucci at turn one.

Following Bautista through on Michael Van Der Mark, Petrucci delivered a very good move under braking to steal fifth place away from the Dutchman.

Bautista was not done there as he closed in on Iannone after dropping Petrucci.

The two-time world champion eventually got through at the final corner as the pair began lap 18.

At the front, Bulega was beginning to suffer as Razgatlioglu brought a gap of nearly five seconds down to 1.9s with two laps to go.

A stunning penultimate lap from Razgatlioglu saw the gap drop below one second before the Turkish superstar went through at turn five to complete a breathtaking comeback.