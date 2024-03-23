2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Superpole Results

Coming across the line first, two-time WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista set a blistering time of 1:40.376s to go quickest.

But Toprak Razgatlioglu then smashed the fastest time as he set a first-ever sub 1m 40s lap around Catalunya.

A time of 1:39.489s was set by the BMW rider as Nicolo Bulega and Sam Lowes also joined Razgatlioglu in dipping below the 1m 40s barrier.

0.251s split Razgatlioglu and Bulega heading into the second stint, while Bautista was pushed down to eighth spot following his initial lap.

As he began his final run, Bulega made a mistake in sector one which ruined his attempt at claiming pole off Razgatlioglu.

But the factory Ducati rider didn’t let it stop him from going again as he narrowly missed out on pole, while Andrea Iannone moved up to third spot.

Bautista also improved late on, however, it was a disappointing session for the Spaniard as he failed to move up from 11th.