2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Superpole Results

Results from Superpole, round two of the 2024 World Superbike championship in Barcelona.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
Coming across the line first, two-time WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista set a blistering time of 1:40.376s to go quickest.

But Toprak Razgatlioglu then smashed the fastest time as he set a first-ever sub 1m 40s lap around Catalunya.

A time of 1:39.489s was set by the BMW rider as Nicolo Bulega and Sam Lowes also joined Razgatlioglu in dipping below the 1m 40s barrier.

0.251s split Razgatlioglu and Bulega heading into the second stint, while Bautista was pushed down to eighth spot following his initial lap. 

As he began his final run, Bulega made a mistake in sector one which ruined his attempt at claiming pole off Razgatlioglu.

But the factory Ducati rider didn’t let it stop him from going again as he narrowly missed out on pole, while Andrea Iannone moved up to third spot.

Bautista also improved late on, however, it was a disappointing session for the Spaniard as he failed to move up from 11th.

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team1:39.489s
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.102s
3Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+0.310s
4Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.458s
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+0.499s
6Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.611s
7Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.627s
8Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.642s
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.738s
10Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.751s
11Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.808s
12Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+1.045s
13Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.048s
14Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.216s
15Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.369s
16Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+1.432s
17Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.656s
18Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.688s
19Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.708s
20Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+1.848s
21Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.933s
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+2.154s
23Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+3.304s

